Oragin Foods Appoints Food and Beverage Industry Executive Matthew Merson to Advisory Board to Support U.S. Expansion

Oragin Foods Inc. ("ORAGIN” or the "Company”) (TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matthew Merson to the Company’s Advisory Board to support the growth and expansion of the Company’s Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG”) division, which includes plant-based dairy brand Future of Cheese. Mr. Merson will assist in identifying and evaluating new and potential acquisition targets as the Company plans to expand its footprint into the rapidly growing U.S. and international plant-based food sector.

Mr. Merson is an industry executive with over 30 years of leadership roles with some of the most recognized food and beverage brands including dairy giant Danone (OTCQX: DANOY), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Glaceau, sustainable water brand Boxed Water, leading coconut water brand ZICO, and most recently, plant-based poultry company Simulate, owner of the popular brand NUGGS. Under Mr. Merson’s sales leadership, Simulate has obtained listings in over 10,000 U.S. stores including Walmart, Target, Safeway and Kroger.

"We are very pleased to have Mr. Merson join our ORAGIN family in this important advisory role,” said Matt Lurie, President of ORAGIN. "Matt’s tremendous experience and knowledge in building some of the most successful CPG brands in North America, and leading those brands to valuations in the billions of dollars will drive and support this exciting time at ORAGIN as we build and expand our own brands into new markets and seek strategic acquisitions. In addition to his extensive CPG experience, Matt’s knowledge of the grocery retail sector will be beneficial as we expand our retail banner Organic Garage.”

The Company plans to allocate resources, capital and additional expertise to rapidly growing the CPG side of the business with a significant focus on the plant-based dairy category in the U.S. and Canada, as well as the continued planned expansion of Organic Garage, which operates under its retail division.

About Oragin Foods Inc.

Oragin Foods Inc (TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW) is a Canadian multi-pronged food company, where new and innovative food and beverage brands are developed, acquired, grown and commercialized through a Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Division, and the company also houses a Retail Division, which owns and operates one of Canada’s leading natural and organic food retailers, Organic Garage. For more information please visit the ORAGIN website at www.oragin.com.

About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese Inc is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world's best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada's top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of plant-based dairy alternatives! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com.

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Oragin Foods, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Oragin Foods to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although Oragin Foods has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Oragin Foods’ actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Oragin Foods assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

