Oragin Foods Provides Update on Investor Relations Services

Oragin Foods Inc. ("ORAGIN” or the "Company”) (TSXV: OG) (OTCQB: OGGFF) (FRA: 9CW) today announced that its engagement of services by Octagon Media Corp. ("Octagon”), also operating as Wall Street Reporter, has ended effective June 10, 2022. "We are continuously evaluating the channels through which we communicate to the public, not only for our operating companies but also our public company. We understand the importance of not only keeping existing shareholders informed of all the things ORAGIN is working on but also to introduce the Company’s story to new audiences as well,” stated Matt Lurie, President and CEO of ORAGIN.

The Company had previously announced the engagement of Octagon in a news release dated September 30, 2021. During the term of the engagement, the Company paid aggregate fees of US $172,500 for the services provided by Octagon, which included both consulting services to the Company with respect to its corporate communications, market positioning, branding, and growth strategies, as well as marketing services that included social media posts and interviews with management. As the Company continues to grow both its retail division and its Consumer Packaged Goods division, management intends to continue to evaluate new opportunities to market and raise awareness about its brands to new and existing audiences, and ensure proper communication of news to its shareholders and the public markets.

About Oragin Foods Inc.

Oragin Foods Inc. (TSXV: OG) (OTCQX: OGGFF) (FRA: 9CW) is a Canadian multi-pronged food company where new and innovative food and beverage brands are developed, acquired, grown and commercialized through a Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Division. The Company also houses a Retail Division, which owns and operates one of Canada’s leading natural and organic food retailers Organic Garage. For more information, please visit the ORAGIN website at www.oragin.com.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Oragin, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Oragin to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although Oragin has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Oragin's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Oragin assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005478/en/