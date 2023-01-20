Oragin Provides Corporate Update Including Cease Trade Order

ORAGIN Foods Inc. ("ORAGIN” or the "Company”) (TSXV: OG) (OTC: OGGFF) (FRA: 9CW) announces that it has been issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (the "CTO”) by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC”), and also provides a corporate update as the Company otherwise continues to operate without disruption.

Matt Lurie, CEO of Oragin Foods stated, "Both our Retail and CPG divisions continue to operate normally and the Company has sufficient cash on hand to meet its day-to-day obligations pertaining to all areas of business, despite the current halt of our stock as a result of situations which we are working toward resolving, while laying the groundwork for long-term sustainable success of the Company and value for our shareholders. We are pleased to provide an update on the key areas of business within the Company, as well as a clear outline of the cease trade order and current halt of our stock.”

CORPORATE UPDATE

Retail Division

All of the Company’s Organic Garage locations continue to operate normally and there has been no impact to the day-to-day functions of the stores in relation to the halt and CTO of the Parent Company’s shares.

CPG Division

The Future of Cheese continues to operate normally and there has been no impact to the day-to-day functions of the manufacturing and selling of the Company’s products due to the halt and CTO of the Parent Company’s shares. The Company continues to work on the following:

US Co-Packer: The Company is in the final testing phase with a US-based co-packer, and anticipates the successful completion of testing within calendar Q1/Q2 of this year. Following the testing and manufacturing pre-production phase, commercial production of the Future of Cheese products will commence with an anticipated initial launch into the US market this calendar year.

Product Development: Several new products are being finalized to launch in late calendar Q1 or early calendar Q2. The Company also plans to continue to build on its successful award winning plant-based Brie by launching additional varieties within that category.

Retail growth: The Company is excited to onboard a large US-based retailer in Canada as well as a large Canadian independent grocery chain in calendar Q1/Q2. The Company believes that interest continues to grow in the Company’s products both in Canada and in the US markets.

CTO

As anticipated following the information previously disclosed in its news releases dated November 23 and 24, 2022 (the "November PRs”), the Company has been issued the CTO due to its failure to file on or before December 30, 2022 its interim financial statements, corresponding management’s discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certificates (the "Interim Filings”), for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022.

As disclosed in the November PRs, the Company’s common shares have been and continue to be suspended from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange following the resignation of the Company’s independent directors, thereafter followed by the resignation of the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (the "CFO”). The Interim Filings require approval of a properly constituted board of directors and certification by the CFO, and as the Company is unable at this time to meet these requirements, it was unable to complete and file the Interim Filings as and when required.

The CTO prohibits all trading in the Company’s shares until all filing requirements are completed. The CTO will remain in effect until the Interim Filings have been filed. Revocation of the CTO is expected to occur within a few days after the Interim Filings are completed (provided all other filing requirements are also met at that time). A copy of the CTO is posted on the OSC’s website.

Despite the foregoing and the CTO, a beneficial security holder of the Company who is not, and was not at the date of the CTO, an insider or control person of the Company, may sell securities of the Company acquired before the date of the CTO if the following apply: (a) the sale is made through a "foreign organized regulated market”, as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada; and (b) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Holders of the Company's securities are urged to consult with their own investment advisors or legal counsel about the implications of the CTO.

The Company confirms that, other than as disclosed in this and prior press releases and material change reports, there have been no material business developments since the filing of the Company’s prior latest interim financial reports for the period ended July 31, 2022. The Company intends to file the Interim Filings as soon as it is able to do so in accordance with applicable laws. At this time, the Company is unable to anticipate the timing of filing, however updates will be provided as and when known and required.

