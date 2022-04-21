ORAGIN’s Plant-Based Cheese Brand ‘Future of Cheese’ Goes Viral on Social Media With Over 300,000 Views in 24 Hours

Oragin Foods Inc. ("ORAGIN” or the "Company”) (TSXV: OG) (OTCQX: OGGFF) (FRA: 9CW) is excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Future of Cheese Inc. ("Future of Cheese” or the "Company”), has gone viral on the social media platform TikTok, renowned for starting many culinary trends, with its star product: Plant-Based Ripened Brie. A video showcasing the Company’s Plant-Based Ripened Brie was posted by one of its retailers on TikTok and to date has received over 300,000 views, being the account’s best performing post.

To view the video, please click here.

The trending post has been directly correlated with the growing demand for the Company’s products by new retailers and customers alike. "This is not the first time that our products have been trending on social media by the many influencers that love, support and share posts about them,” stated Jen Wojtaszek, President of Future of Cheese. "These viral posts prove that people want to learn more about sustainable and dairy-free alternatives, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this incredible and fast-growing market.”

About ORAGIN Foods Inc.

Oragin Foods Inc. (TSXV: OG) (OTCQX: OGGFF) (FRA: 9CW) is a Canadian multi-pronged food company, where new and innovative food and beverage brands are developed, acquired, grown and commercialized through a Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Division. The company also houses a Retail Division, which owns and operates one of Canada’s leading natural and organic food retailers Organic Garage. For more information please visit the ORAGIN website at www.oragin.com.

About Future of Cheese Inc.

The Future of Cheese Inc. is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world’s best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada’s top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of plant-based dairy alternatives! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Oragin Foods Inc. ("Oragin”), that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Oragin to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although Oragin has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Oragin’s actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Oragin assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005408/en/