Oral Science is Prepared for the Boom in Online Ordering

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oral Science is expanding the online availability of their oral health products in the United States at a time when the e-commerce market has taken precedence over in-store purchases. All of the oral healthcare products developed by Oral Science are currently available for purchase online, through their website. Oral Science prides themselves on creating unique and effective products that are heavily researched, able to stand up to rigorous product testing.

So far in 2020, online sales personal care products have generated over $62 billion in sales revenue with an expected growth of 17.9% in the last five years, and market predictions indicate that this figure will continue to increase in the years to come. The expected revenue from personal care products should be more than $82 Billion by the year 2022, which is no surprise considering that personal care products make up just over 10% of all online purchases, making this an opportune time for Oral Science to focus on their online expansion.

More people staying at home has had a profound effect on the online retail market, but even before ordering online was the safest option, all types of personal care products have always had a large stake in the world of e-commerce.

In a vast and often confusing market of new and emerging products for sale through online retailers, Oral Science has the advantage of being not only backed, but founded by physicians, and has been selling professional-grade products since their inception in 2004.

Oral Science has various product lines catering to different customer needs, with some oral hygiene products that contain fluoride and some available with a fluoride-free option that is suitable for all age groups. Oral Science X-PUR CARIØ JUNIOR comes in kid-friendly flavors and is designed to provide professional-level care for children.

Not only does Oral Science make premium grade oral hygiene products, both with and without fluoride, but they are also the only company that makes fluoride-free products that meet the high standards to be certified for cavity prevention.

But it's not just their fluoride-free products that have garnered the attention of the oral health community. X-PUR CARIØ toothpaste and X-PUR Opti-Rinse by Oral Science have been recognized for the inclusion of the ingredient, Citrox. Citrox acts as an antibacterial agent, essential for helping to control the growth of bacteria in the mouth that can cause all types of maladies, from cavities to open sores.

Oral Science is meticulous about all aspects of their product design, development, and testing, because they take their role as a trusted name in oral hygiene seriously, providing the best experience for their customers, and healthcare professionals.

To provide the highest level of customer service, all Oral Science products are currently available for online purchase, and the brand will be expanding to online retailers throughout the United States in 2020.

