Oral Surgeons in Manchester, CT Offer the First and Only FDA-Cleared Robotic Device for Dental Implant Surgery

MANCHESTER, Conn., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esteemed oral surgeons in Manchester, CT, Drs. Rosenlicht and Ansari offer Yomi® Robotic-Assisted Implant Surgery to enhance their dental implant placement. The first and only FDA-cleared robotic device for dental surgery, Yomi helps reduce the risks associated with free-hand surgery. Drs. Rosenlicht and Ansari welcome patients in the Manchester, CT areas to experience the comfortable, restorative results of dental implants placed with Yomi technology.

Yomi provides robotic guidance to deliver accurate, repeatable surgical precision. The Yomi technology physically guides the oral surgeon's hand throughout the treatment, while allowing the doctor to retain direct sight of the patient throughout the procedure. Yomi uses physical, visual, and audio feedback if an oral surgeon moves in a direction that is not recommended. If Yomi has another suggestion, the surgeon feels resistance through the use of haptics. While Yomi guides the entire surgery, the technology allows the oral surgeon to make adaptations in line with their clinical expertise at any moment in the procedure.

Drs. Rosenlicht and Ansari use Yomi in congruence with their other state-of-the-art technology to create a 360-degree 'map' of every treatment. When pairing the Yomi technology with their i-CAT™ CBCT imaging technology, the oral surgeons at JawFixers can illuminate the details of a patient's tooth orientation, bone structure, bone volume, and nerve position. This amount of insight creates



Increased accuracy

Low risk of error

Predictable results

Decreased recovery time

Long-term, reliable tooth replacement

Dental implant patients at JawFixers report little pain and secure prosthetics, in addition to being treated with optimum care. "Dr. Ansari was very truthful about everything I was going to go through. He had me come back often, and anytime I had a question, he would answer it," Cheryl, a patient of Dr. Ansari explains as she describes her dental implant treatment. "I am thrilled! I have gotten several compliments on my teeth."

Drs. Rosenlicht and Ansari offer dental implant surgery at both of their offices, located in Manchester and West Hartford, CT. Those with severely damaged or missing teeth in West Hartford or Manchester, CT who are interested in reliable, predictable dental implants with minimal recovery time can connect with Drs. Rosenlicht and Ansari for a consultation. To learn more about the Yomi treatment, other services offered at JawFixers, or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.jawfixers.com or call 860-649-2272 for the Manchester, CT office or 860-232-4606 for the West Hartford, CT office.

About the Oral Surgeons

The board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons at Jawfixers are skilled specialists offering leading-edge and minimally invasive care at their two practice locations in Manchester, CT and West Hartford, CT. With 40 years of experience, Dr. Joel Rosenlicht is an esteemed author and lecturer and has developed techniques to further his field. Dr. Ryaz Ansari brings a passion for technology and oral surgery with extensive experience in implant therapy and dentoalveolar surgery. Using advanced imaging, Yomi® robotic-assisted technology and EXPAREL® for opioid-free pain management, this team strives to provide the best care and experience possible for their patients. To learn more about this practice, Drs. Rosenlicht and Ansari or their services, visit http://www.jawfixers.com or call 860-649-2272 for their Manchester, CT office or 860-232-4606 for their West Hartford, CT practice.

SOURCE Jawfixers