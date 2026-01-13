Oramed Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A1CTNU / ISIN: US68403P2039
|
13.01.2026 14:52:58
Oramed To Transfer POD Technology To Lifeward; To Receive 49.9% Beneficial Ownership Interest
(RTTNews) - Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) announced the signing of binding agreements for a strategic transaction between Oramed, Lifeward and a certain accredited investor. The deal includes the transfer to Lifeward of Oramed's Protein Oral Drug POD delivery technology and Oramed obtaining 49.9% beneficial ownership interest in Lifeward upon the satisfaction of certain terms and conditions. Also, Lifeward to issue $10 million in senior secured convertible notes in a private placement, of which Oramed to invest $9 million, and an additional milestone-based $10 million senior secured convertible note, of which Oramed will invest $9 million, each with 100% warrant coverage.
The company noted that the transaction allows Oramed to significantly increase its ownership stake in Lifeward upon full conversion of the notes and exercises of the warrants.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, Lifeward shares are up 21.5 percent to $0.77.
