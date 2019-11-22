Joint press release

22 November 2019

Orange Belgium and Proximus signed today the agreement to establish their mobile access network sharing collaboration

Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, and Sandrine Dufour, CEO ad Interim of Proximus, signed today the final agreements to establish the previously announced mobile access network sharing collaboration.

Brussels – The shared mobile access network will be designed, built and operated by a new joint venture, owned 50/50 by Orange Belgium and Proximus, which will be based in Brussels.

Each party confirms its respective expected benefits and investment as per complementary information for investors and analysts issued on July 11th.

Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium: "I look forward to implement our agreement for the benefit of Belgian customers as well as society. This collaboration will enable Orange Belgium to continue to challenge the telecom market, while facilitating a faster and more extensive 5G deployment in Belgium and meeting the growing demand of our customers for mobile data. The agreement will therefore reinforce the competitive environment and maintain a strong differentiation on services and customer experience.”

Sandrine Dufour CEO ad interim of Proximus: "I’m glad that we finalized the mobile access network sharing agreement between Proximus and Orange Belgium before the end of the year. This mobile access network sharing will allow us to aim for a faster and broader 5G roll out, to improve the mobile network capacity and coverage to the benefit of our customers. Proximus will continue to differentiate to offer the best mobile experience.”

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators in Belgium and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent player, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of Orange Group, one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with a presence in 27 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be , www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

About Proximus

Proximus Group is a telecommunication & ICT company operating in the Belgian and international markets, servicing residential, enterprise and public customers. Proximus aims to open up a world of digital opportunities so people live better and work smarter. The company is at the heart of the digital revolution, delivering communication and entertainment experiences for residential consumers and enabling digital transformation for enterprises. Through its best-quality integrated fixed and mobile networks, Proximus provides access anywhere and anytime to digital services and easy-to-use solutions and is a gateway to multimedia content. Proximus is a pioneer in ICT innovation, with integrated solutions that have a positive impact on society and the environment, based on Internet of Things (IoT), Data analytics, cloudification, and security. With 13,385 employees, all engaged to offer customers a superior experience, the Group realized an underlying Group revenue of EUR 5,804 million end-2018.

Proximus (Euronext Brussels: PROX) is also active in Luxembourg through its affiliate Proximus Luxembourg and in the Netherlands through Telindus Netherlands. BICS is a leading international communications enabler, one of the key global voice carriers and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide.

For more information, visit www.proximus.com & www.proximus.be

