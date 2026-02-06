Orange Belgium FY25 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Orange Belgium Group (OBEL.BR) reported fiscal 2025 net profit of 41.3 million euros, an increase of 139.5% from last year. Profit per share was 0.61 euros compared to a loss of 0.20 euros. EBITDAaL was 566.1 million euros, up 4.0%, supported by the delivery of synergies following the acquisition of VOO as well as continuous efficiencies and cost optimizations.

Fiscal 2025 revenues were 1.96 billion euros, down 1.5% from last year, following a slight reduction in service revenues, partly due to the non-renewal of the Belgian football rights in second half, and a decrease in low-margin activities.

For fiscal 2026, the company targets an EBITDAaL growth of circa 3.5%. Total eCapex in 2026 is expected to be circa 360 million euros.

At last close, Orange Belgium shares were trading at 19.25 euros.

