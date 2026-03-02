02.03.2026 08:29:11

Orange Business, Tech Mahindra Enter Exclusive Talks For 5-Year Digital Transformation Partnership

(RTTNews) - Orange S.A. (ORA.PA, ORANY) and Tech Mahindra Ltd. (TECHM.NS, 532755), on Monday entered exclusive negotiations for a non-equity, five-year strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation for enterprise customers globally.

The proposed partnership is subject to consultations with relevant employee representative bodies.

Under the plan, a portion of Orange Business' customer support, quote-to-bill and post-sales operations outside France would be outsourced to Tech Mahindra.

The company said that the collaboration would combine Orange Business' strengths in networks, cloud, platforms and cybersecurity with Tech Mahindra's integration and delivery capabilities, focusing on AI-driven, automated and secure digital solutions.

The companies intend to adopt a joint go-to-market strategy to drive regional growth, innovation and scalable services for international customers.

Tech Mahindra is expected to gain scale benefits and use Orange's infrastructure to offer additional value-added services, while a joint operational review will focus on improving automation, efficiency and customer experience.

On Friday, Orange S.A. closed trading 1.96% higher at EUR 18.19 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Tech Mahindra is currently trading 1.71% lesser at INR1,334.40 on the National Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:33 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
07:20 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 9

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht deutlich unter 25.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag mit starken Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Fernost sind am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen