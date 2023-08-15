|
15.08.2023 15:00:00
Orange Capital Releases Detailed Presentation on Why It Intends to Vote Against the Merger of Global Net Lease, Inc. and the Necessity Retail REIT, Inc.
Highlights Lack of Financial or Strategic Value for GNL Stockholders
Identifies Key Questions for GNL Stockholders to Ask GNL Board
NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Capital Ventures, LP ("Orange Capital"), a New York-based investment firm, today released a detailed presentation outlining why it intends to vote AGAINST the proposed merger of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) ("GNL" or the "Company") and the Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTL) ("RTL") (the "Merger"). The Merger is subject to GNL and RTL stockholder approval at the Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for September 8, 2023.
Specifically, Orange Capital's rationale includes:
Orange Capital has pinpointed several strategic alternatives that, in its assessment, hold greater potential for enhancing value for GNL stockholders when compared to the Merger. These include:
Finally, Orange Capital identifies numerous important questions for GNL stockholders to ask the GNL Board before and at the stockholder vote on September 8, 2023.
The full presentation can be found here.
About Orange Capital
Orange Capital Ventures GP, LP is a New York based investment manager in private and public equity and debt. Orange Capital LLC was founded in 2004 by Mr. Daniel Lewis, who serves as Managing Partner.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words such as "plan," "believe," "anticipate," "reflect," "invest," "see," "make," "expect," "deliver," "drive," "improve," "intend," "assess," "remain," "evaluate," "establish," "focus," "build," "turn," "expand," "leverage," "grow," "will," and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Orange Capital's, GNL's, RTL's or AR Global's plans, impacts of accounting standards and guidance, growth, legal matters, taxes, costs and cost savings, impairments, dividends, expectations, investments, innovations, opportunities, capabilities, execution, initiatives, and pipeline. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Issuer's control. Orange Capital disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update, revise, or withdraw any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
Investor Contacts:
Daniel Lewis, Orange Capital
Walied Soliman, Norton Rose Fulbright LLP
GNL.OrangeCap@gmail.com
Media Contacts
ASC Advisors
Taylor Ingraham / Steve Bruce
tingraham@ascadvisors.com / sbruce@ascadvisors.com
203 992 1230
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orange-capital-releases-detailed-presentation-on-why-it-intends-to-vote-against-the-merger-of-global-net-lease-inc-and-the-necessity-retail-reit-inc-301900960.html
SOURCE Orange Capital Ventures, LP
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|American Finance Trust Inc Registered Shs
|6,42
|-1,83%
|Global Net Lease Inc Registered Shs
|9,90
|-0,20%
