Orange: Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 22 May 2024 Availability of documents





Press release

Paris, 26 April 2024

Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of

22 May 2024

Details concerning the availability of information on the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

The Orange combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Wednesday 22 May 2024 at 3:00 pm CET at the Salle Pleyel - 252, rue du Faubourg-Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France.

The meeting notices were published on 26 February and 26 April 2024 in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

All documents and information specified in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code concerning the Shareholders’ Meeting can be viewed on the company’s website at: https://oran.ge/ag2024, under "Find the information available for the 2024 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting”. In addition, shareholders can request by mail or telephone any of these documents or information.

Shareholders can also consult the documentation mentioned in article R. 225-89 of the French Commercial code at the company’s headquarters in the Corporate legal department.

Phone: 0 800 05 10 10 from France or + 33 1 40 14 80 07 from outside France

Monday through Friday from 9:00 am CET to 6:00 pm CET

Mail: Orange – Assemblée Générale, 111 quai du Président Roosevelt - CS 70222,

92449 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

Headquarters: 111 quai du Président Roosevelt – 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

About Orange:

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 44.1 billion euros in 2023 and 137,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 298 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2023, including 254 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts:

Tom Wright ; 06 78 91 35 11 ; tom.wright@orange.com

Caroline Cellier ; 06 07 25 00 06 ; caroline.cellier@orange.com

Attachment