Orange County Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center Launch Naloxone Outreach Program for Harm Reduction

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Harm Reduction Institute (HRI) as a part of the American Addiction Institute of Mind and Medicine, an Orange County drug and alcohol rehab center and non-profit Intensive outpatient after care (IOP), has officially launched its Naloxone Outreach Program! Members of their team conducted street outreach, trained, and distributed Naloxone amongst members of the own community in Orange County, CA.

They hope to expand their Naloxone distribution and play an increasingly large role in limiting overdose deaths in Orange County. They intend to do this by promoting harm reduction concepts including but not limited to: Hepatitis C testing and referral to treatment, addiction service referrals, medication-assisted treatment (MAT), and chronic disease care education and referrals.

In addition to equipping the local community members to be life savers, outreach allows their team to understand the needs and conditions of our community's most marginalized members and thus better serve them.

American Addiction Institute of Mind and Medicine has recently formed its own harm reduction program to cast a wider and more effective net to improve the health of people suffering from addiction. HRI strives to meet the most marginalized and ostracized members of our community where they are at in life and provide judgement-free, empathetic, supportive, and needed medical outreach to mitigate the greater health and social consequences of addiction. They contend that providing harm reduction services amid the largest opiate epidemic in our nation's history will: improve public health, build a supportive and loving community, and achieve superior health care outcomes with respect to addiction. HRI's focus is keeping our patients as healthy as possible so they can enter addiction treatment when they are ready.

If you would like to be trained on or possess Naloxone, please contact Mahan Naeim, HRI's Clinical Operations Director at mahan@caimm.org with any questions.

