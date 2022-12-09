09.12.2022 19:02:00

ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER NAMES CPT GROUP, INC. A WINNER OF THE ORANGE COUNTY TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD

Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc. has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by The Orange County Register for the second year running. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administrator. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

CPT Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/CPT Group, Inc.)

"We are thrilled to have received this award for two consecutive years," said CPT's owner and founder, Henry Arjad. "The fact that this award is completely based on employee input gives it extra significance. We've made it part of our mission to create an encouraging work environment. We have always urged our personnel to come to us with any issues, and we make every effort to be as accommodating and flexible as possible to meet their needs. We like to think that our attentiveness reflects how much we appreciate all their hard work."

Companies that value their employees' opinions, time, and efforts are in high demand. We have not only been able to maintain our personnel over the previous three years, but we have also witnessed a 22% rise in our workforce. We've prioritized ensuring our staff feel seen and heard, and we believe this award proves our commitment to that goal.

ABOUT

CPT Group, Inc. ("CPT"), founded in 1984, is a leading provider of notice and settlement class action administration services and has been appointed as the third-party administrator by all major courts. CPT offers a wide range of class action administrative services, from developing, managing, and executing all stages of integrated notice plans and settlements. This includes pre-certification and class-certification mailings, claims processing and administration, data management and reporting, call center support, legal noticing campaigns, website design and hosting, and settlement fund administration. Throughout our history, CPT has disbursed billions of dollars in settlement funds and serviced tens of millions of class members while administrating over 5,000 cases.

COMPANY CONTACT

CPT Group, Inc. ("CPT")
Randi@CPTGroup.com, (800) 542-0900
www.cptgroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orange-county-register-names-cpt-group-inc-a-winner-of-the-orange-county-top-workplaces-2022-award-301699449.html

SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog im Freitagshandel an. An den US-Börsen zeigten sich rote Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen