Orange France Selects Ericsson for 5G

Ericsson to deploy Orange France 5G radio access network and strengthen 2G/3G/4G network in three French regions

Ericsson becomes the major radio supplier to Orange France for the next five years

Deployment to begin immediately

KISTA, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Orange France to deploy its 5G radio access network (RAN) in three major French regions, including the capital Paris, and modernize its existing 2G/3G/4G radio access network.

Ericsson 5G RAN products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio will be deployed in the Orange network in the North-East, South-West and Ile de France/Paris regions of France. The five-year deal will make Ericsson the major RAN provider to Orange France.

The partnership also includes maintenance and deployment services.

Deployment will begin as soon as possible so that the Orange France 5G network will be ready to launch 5G services when the frequencies are made available during 2020.

As part of a common approach to energy optimization, the Ericsson Radio System products and solutions will improve the carbon footprint through better energy efficiency.

Fabienne Dulac, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of and CEO of Orange France, says: "For Orange, the deployment of 5G represents a huge challenge and is one of the main priorities of our Engage 2025 strategic plan. We are delighted to be pursuing our partnership with Ericsson, a key long-term partner, in order to develop a powerful and innovative 5G network. 5G will enable the development of new use-cases and new services, and will provide an enriched experience for our customers - both in the consumer and business segments. Through this agreement, Orange reaffirms its ambition to being network leader."

Arun Bansal, President Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: "In addition to incredible new mobile broadband experiences for mobile customers, 5G is set to transform business, industry and society across France. We will work in close partnership with Orange France to make this a reality and bring the benefits of 5G to its customers. Today's milestone in France is also significant to Ericsson's engagement with Orange, a major worldwide partner."

Ericsson now has 80 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with unique operators, of which 34 are publicly announced 5G deals, including 24 live 5G networks on four continents.

