Orange: Orange files an application to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada

Paris, 18 April 2025

Orange files an application to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada

Orange S.A ("Orange”) has applied to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF”) as its principal regulator in Canada and to the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC”), for an order (the "order”) to cease being a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories of Canada (the "Jurisdictions”).

If the order is granted, Orange will cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada and, as a result, will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

Once it ceases to be a reporting issuer in the Jurisdictions, Orange will continue to make available to any securityholders in Canada all disclosure material required under applicable securities laws in France that are notably made available to securityholders resident in France through its website (www.orange.com) (in French and English). Additionally, Orange will ensure that any continuous disclosure material that is mailed to securityholders in France will also be sent similarly to any Canadian securityholders to the extent they have so opted to receive such material by mail and this is required to be sent to them pursuant to French law or regulation.

Orange has taken this decision in order to reduce reporting costs and complexity. This decision is in line with Orange’s aim to improve internal simplification and efficiency, while maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and transparent financial reporting. Orange remains fully committed to an open and frequent positive dialog with Canadian investors. This decision is expected to have no impact on Orange’s clients and partners or its commercial presence in Canada.

