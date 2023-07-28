Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.07.2023 17:56:39

Orange: Publication of Orange’s 2023 interim financial report

Press release
Paris, 28 July 2023

Publication of Orange’s 2023 interim financial report

Orange announces the publication of its first half 2023 financial report.

The report was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and is available on the website of the Company at the following address:

https://www.orange.com/en/regulated-information

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 136,000 employees worldwide at 30 June 2023, including 74,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2023, including 246 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.
Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact:

Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com      +33 6 78 91 35 11

 		 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Orange S.A. (ex France Télécom)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Orange S.A. (ex France Télécom)mehr Analysen

17.02.23 Orange Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.02.23 Orange Buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.01.23 Orange Outperform Bernstein Research
26.10.22 Orange Buy Deutsche Bank AG
31.05.22 Orange Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Orange S.A. (ex France Télécom) 10,38 0,80% Orange S.A. (ex France Télécom)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Grün -- ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus
Die asiatischen Börsen weisen zum Wochenstart grüne Vorzeichen aus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen