|
26.07.2024 15:22:20
Orange: Publication of Orange’s 2024 interim financial report
Press release
Paris, 26 July 2024
Publication of Orange’s 2024 interim financial report
Orange announces the publication of its first half 2024 financial report.
The report was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and is available on the website of the Company at the following address:
https://www.orange.com/en/regulated-information
About Orange
Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide at 30 June 2024, including 72,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 285 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2024, including 246 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).
Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.
Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.
Press contact:
| Tom Wright tom.wright@orange.com
Caroline Cellier caroline.cellier@orange.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Orange S.A. (ex France Télécom)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.07.24
|CAC 40-Papier Orange-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Orange-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|CAC 40-Titel Orange-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Orange von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|CAC 40-Titel Orange-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Orange-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
03.07.24
|CAC 40-Titel Orange-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Orange von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Börse Paris in Rot: CAC 40 letztendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Paris: CAC 40 verbucht am Freitagnachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Schwache Performance in Paris: CAC 40 gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Euronext-Handel CAC 40 sackt mittags ab (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Orange S.A. (ex France Télécom)mehr Analysen
|17.02.23
|Orange Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.23
|Orange Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.01.23
|Orange Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.10.22
|Orange Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.02.23
|Orange Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.23
|Orange Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.01.23
|Orange Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.10.22
|Orange Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.02.23
|Orange Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.23
|Orange Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.01.23
|Orange Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.10.22
|Orange Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Orange S.A. (ex France Télécom)
|10,28
|0,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.