28.03.2024 19:31:21
Orange: Publication of the 2023 Universal Registration Document
Press release
Paris, 28 March 2024
Publication of the 2023 Universal Registration Document
On 28 March 2024, Orange filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in France in ESEF format. The document includes the following information:
- the 2023 Annual Financial Report;
- the Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance;
- the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement,
- information on the next Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 22 May 2024.
The Registration Document is available to the public on Orange’s corporate website: https://www.orange.com/en/regulated-information.
About Orange
Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 44.1 billion euros in 2023 and 137,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 298 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2023, including 254 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.
Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.
Press contacts:
Tom Wright tom.wright@orange.com +33 6 78 91 35 11
Attachment
|17.02.23
|Orange Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.23
|Orange Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.01.23
|Orange Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.10.22
|Orange Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.05.22
|Orange Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
