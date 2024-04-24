Orange Q1 EBITDAaL Increases; Confirms 2024 Targets

(RTTNews) - Orange (ORAN) reported that its first quarter EBITDAaL was 2.406 billion euros, an increase of 2.3% from the prior year on a comparable basis, while it was up 4.3% at historical basis.

On a comparable basis, quarterly group revenues rose 2.1% year-over-year to 9.85 billion euros, reflecting growth in retail services and a smaller decline in wholesale services, mainly related to higher unbundling rates in France.

At historical basis, quarterly group revenues were up 3.5%

The Group confirmed its financial targets for 2024. It expects Low single-digit growth in EBITDAaL. It expects Organic cash flow of at least 3.3 billion euros from telecom activities. The targets are on a comparable basis and do not take into account mergers and acquisitions not yet finalized. They exclude the contribution of Orange Spain.

The company announced a proposal to increase the 2024 dividend payable in 2025 to 0.75 euros per share, including an interim dividend of 0.30 euros in December 2024.

