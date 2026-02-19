19.02.2026 09:36:27

Orange Unveils Strategic Plan To Generate Superior Cash Flow, EPS Growth

(RTTNews) - Orange (ORAN, ORA.PA) announced - Trust the future - a new strategic chapter to unlock growth. The plan for the next 5 years is structured around three ambitions to leverage its customer base — customer intimacy, innovative growth and excellence at scale. The Group expects a 2-point improvement in operating cash flow margin between 2025 and 2028. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to grow at approximately 10% CAGR 2025-28. Group organic cash flow is expected to grow double-digit and reach approximately 5.2 billion euros by 2028.

For MasOrange, the Group expects low to mid-single-digit revenue growth, and low single-digit EBITDAaL growth, which, combined with the eCAPEX/-sales ratio at approximately 12%, will lead to a mid to high single-digit CAGR 2025-28 growth of the operating cash flow.

The Group intends to maintain an attractive remuneration policy for its shareholders, with progressive dividend growth and a new floor set at 0.85 euros in 2028, while maintaining a solid balance sheet. The dividend for 2026 will increase to 0.79 euros per share, payable in 2027.

Shares of Orange are trading at 17.46 euros, up 3.44%.

