Orangetheory® Fitness is on the PATH to Going Green

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fitness brand, Orangetheory®, and PATH Water, the leading sustainable bottled water brand, are joining forces this Earth Day to end single-use plastic water bottle consumption in the brand's U.S. studios. Through its continued work with PATH Water, Orangetheory studios have committed to replacing plastic water bottles with Orangetheory-branded PATH bottles to curb and ultimately eliminate plastic waste – a milestone resulting from the brand's existing relationship with PATH Water.

To date, Orangetheory studios have utilized more than 200,000 PATH bottles, resulting in at least 1,000,000 single-use plastic water bottles saved from going into landfills and oceans that are estimated based on the average refill of 5 times per consumer. Orangetheory members can now purchase a reusable Orangetheory-branded environmentally friendly water bottle to hydrate themselves throughout their workouts, contributing to aluminum recycling that solves many hazardous issues around waste. When refilling a PATH water bottle three times, the bottle becomes carbon neutral. After four reuses, the PATH bottle is carbon positive and helps prevent additional carbon emissions from being used for new single-use plastic bottles. As sustainability efforts require a collective effort, Orangetheory is empowering its members to understand how their actions have a measurable result to encourage them to engage in even more planet-friendly behaviors.

"Orangetheory Fitness has always been committed to the mantra of More Life, More Energy for our members through our workouts. Now, we want to give More Life to our planet by implementing green initiatives to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles," says Dave Long, Chief Executive Officer of Orangetheory Fitness. "PATH Water has been a fantastic partner to encourage our network in these efforts with their passionate advocacy for sustainable efforts that are carbon neutral and affordable."

PATH is introducing a certification program to encourage all Orangetheory studios to implement this green initiative by pledging to replace plastic water bottles with refillable, Orangetheory branded PATH aluminum bottles made to refilled and reused.

"Now more than ever, it is imperative to be environmentally friendly and take conscious steps to towards sustainable efforts and solutions," says Gulshan Kumar, Vice President of Sales at PATH Water. "When a global brand like Orangetheory Fitness encourages its studio to join the movement, it helps by offering a carbon neutral solution to its members that's easy to understand and get behind."

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® ( orangetheory.com ) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 25 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

About PATH

PATH is the first 100% refillable and recyclable bottled water in a premium aluminum bottle. Infinitely reusable, PATH bottles are a sustainable and affordable solution to end the single-use plastic water bottle crisis. PATH's Still, Sparkling, and Alkaline water are available in 20 oz. and 25 oz. refillable aluminum bottles, all retailing for under $3. Easily accessible, PATH is available on drinkpath.com, Amazon, and over 20,000 retailers worldwide. Follow the PATH journey on Instagram @pathwater.

