Orangetheory® Fitness Launches Personalized MaxHR Technology at Studios Nationwide

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangetheory® Fitness today announced the launch of the brand's proprietary Orangetheory Personalized Maximum Heart Rate (Personalized MaxHR) algorithm. With the introduction of MaxHR, Orangetheory tracks members' peak heart rates in classes over a period of time and uses that number to generate a member's personal maximum heart rate, ensuring the data literally doesn't miss a beat. This allows coaches to estimate exercise intensity, helping further guide members on when to push further or pull back, ultimately leading to a more customized and impactful workout.

"From optimizing our technology to evolving our workouts to give members more results, we are constantly working to maintain our position as a leader in group fitness and improve the Orangetheory experience for our members," said Dave Long, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orangetheory Fitness. "For years, the standard of fitness heart rate tracking, across the category has been an age-based formula that doesn't take into consideration other factors. MaxHR is a game changer in the industry, as it allows every member to know their personal statistics and shape their workout in a way that meets their individual needs."

Orangetheory is a science-backed, technology-tracked, coach-inspired group workout designed to produce results from the inside out. The workout uses heart-rate-based interval training – a type of exercise that involves alternating cycles of higher intensity work followed by lower intensity work that allows the cardiorespiratory system to partially recover. The exercise programming is based on time spent in each heart rate zone, which is significantly impacted by maximum heart rate, with the goal of 12 to 20 minutes spent in the higher intensity orange or red zones where the heart is working at its highest levels.

The new MaxHR algorithm will evolve as members' fitness journeys continue. MaxHR personalized heart rate zones will be available to all Orangetheory members who have taken 20 eligible in-studio classes with a functioning OTBeat™ heart rate monitor. Once a member has become eligible for the automated Personalized MaxHR, it will automatically adjust over time, based on most classes. These automatic, real-time updates will help better reflect the time spent in each zone, ensuring the data members are seeing is based on their most recent workout history.

