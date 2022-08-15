Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Zwischenbericht/Zwischenbericht

Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2022 Financial Results



15.08.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of



https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2022



Orascom Development Holding (ODH) 1H 2022 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 17th of August at 7:00am CET.



Thank You

Regards,

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung