Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Interim Report

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2022 Financial Results



15-Aug-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of



https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2022



Orascom Development Holding (ODH) 1H 2022 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 17th of August at 7:00am CET.



Thank You

Regards,

IR Team



Dear All,Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding (ODH), has reported its 1H 2022 financial results today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:Orascom Development Holding (ODH) 1H 2022 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 17th of August at 7:00am CET.Thank YouRegards,IR Team

End of ad hoc announcement