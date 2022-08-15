|
15.08.2022 07:00:26
Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2022 Financial Results
|
Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Interim Report
Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding (ODH), has reported its 1H 2022 financial results today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2022
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) 1H 2022 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 17th of August at 7:00am CET.
Thank You
Regards,
IR Team
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Orascom Development Holding AG
|Gotthardstraße 12
|6460 Altdorf
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 874 17 17
|Fax:
|+41 41 874 17 07
|E-mail:
|ir@orascomdh.com
|Internet:
|www.orascomdh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0038285679
|Valor:
|A0NJ37
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1420031
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1420031 15-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
