15.08.2022 07:00:26

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2022 Financial Results

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2022 Financial Results

15-Aug-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding (ODH), has reported its 1H 2022 financial results today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:

https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2022

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) 1H 2022 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 17th of August at 7:00am CET.

Thank You
Regards,
IR Team

 

