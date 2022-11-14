Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 9M 2022 Financial Results



Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 9M 2022 Financial Results.

Altdorf, 14 November 2022 Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) is pleased to announce that Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of the Group, has reported its 9M 2022 financial results today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:

https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2022



Orascom Development Holding (ODH) 9M 2022 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 16th of November at 7:00 am CET.

About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

ODH is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. ODH's destinations are distributed over seven different countries (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. ODH currently operates nine destinations: four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lutica Bay in Montenegro, and Andermatt in Switzerland. ODH recently launched O West, the latest addition to its portfolio and its first project in Cairo, Egypt, located on the Sixth of October City.

Contact for Investors:

Ashraf Nessim

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +20 122 213 1612

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Ahmed Abou El Ella

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +20 122 129 5555

Email: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch







