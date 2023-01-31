Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Orascom Development Holding AG: appoints Wael Al Lawati as the New Chief Executive Officer of its Oman Destinations.



31.01.2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST





Press Release

Orascom Development appoints Wael Al Lawati as the New Chief Executive Officer of its Oman Destinations.

Altdorf, Switzerland 31 January 2023: Orascom Development Holding announces today the appointment of Wael Al Lawati as the new CEO of Muriya, including the awarding-winning communities of Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah.

In support of Orascom Development's ambition to be a pre-eminent, multi-national developer, Al Lawati will be responsible for setting the business agenda for the Groups Oman destinations, including leading the overall strategy in alignment with Orascom Developments strategy, facilitating delivery against the annual business plans and instilling best practices throughout these destinations. In addition, he will be an integral member of Orascom Developments Executive Committee, reporting directly to the Group CEO, Omar El Hamamsy.

Al Lawati brings a wealth of experience and proven track record of delivering results in tourism, real estate and other sectors. As a seasoned Omani National, he has held several other leadership positions including CEO of Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) and founder of The Wave Muscat (AlMouj), where he successfully led Omans first integrated tourism and real estate development. More recently, he served as COO for a real estate advisory and spearheaded international growth at DAMAC Properties. Additionally, Al Lawati was a board member of Muriya between 2008 and 2015.

Al Lawati was selected as a member of the Young Arab Leaders, a group of the top 500 Arab leaders, and was a board member of the Middle East Leadership Academy (MELA). He previously served on the boards of the Oman Society of Engineers and the Oman Society of Contractors. His engineering background coupled with Real Estate Certification from Cornell University and Executive Education at Harvard Business School, IMD and INSEAD provide him with a well-rounded profile and track record.

Omar El Hamamsy, Group CEO of Orascom Development, said, I am pleased to welcome Wael Al Lawati as our new CEO of Muriya and leading our destinations in Oman. I am confident that Wael will bring a unique perspective and his strong track of delivering results to our team. His passion for the industry and ability to lead a team will open a new chapter of growth for our Oman destinations, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah.

Wael Al Lawati, CEO of Muriya, commented, I am excited to be joining the Orascom Development team and leading its Oman destinations. Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salah are among the largest integrated tourism destinations in Oman, committed to benefiting the local community and contributing to developing the Sultanate of Oman. I believe we have an exciting future in front of us as we capture growth opportunities in Oman and deliver value for our customers and partners.

Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah are Orascom Development's destinations in Oman, offering a wide range of activities and amenities for visitors and residents alike. Jebel Sifah features miles of sandy beaches, a boutique hotel, a coastline golf course, restaurants, and shops, while Hawana Salalah is Oman's largest integrated tourism complex and host to the Khareef Salalah Festival. Both destinations are located near international airports and provide tax-free ownership of residential units.

About Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas, and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas, and supporting infrastructure. ODH's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over 6 jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Montenegro, and the United Kingdom), with a primary focus on tourist destinations. ODH currently operates 10 destinations: five in Egypt (El Gouna, O West, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lutica Bay in Montenegro, and Andermatt in Switzerland. The shares of ODH are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.



Contact for Investors:

Ashraf Nessim

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +20 122 213 1612

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Ahmed Abou El Ella

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +20 122 129 5555

Email: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com



Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holdings plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holdings results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.