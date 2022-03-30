Orascom Development Holding AG back to profitability, with net profits of CHF 9.5 million and revenues of CHF 538.5 million.

Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

Orascom Development Holding ("ODH") (SIX ODHN.SW) has released its consolidated financial results for FY 2021.

Key Highlights of FY 2021 vs. FY 2020

- Total revenues up 39.6% to CHF 538.5 million.

- Adj. EBITDA up 93.9% to CHF 130.9 million with a margin of 24.3%.

- Closed the year with a net profit of CHF 9.5 million for the first time since 2014.

- Cash flow from operations up 84.2% to CHF 68.9 million.

- Net real estate sales up 57.7% to CHF 664.3 million.

Key Highlights of Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020

- Total revenues up 33.1% to CHF 166.8 million.

- Adj. EBITDA up 38.1% to CHF 37.3 million with a margin of 22.4%.

- Our share of associates reported a profit of CHF 5.4 million vs. a loss of CHF 3.3 million in Q4 2020.

- Net profit of CHF 0.5 million vs. a net loss of CHF 11.8 million in Q4 2020.

- Net real estate sales up 73.0% to CHF 219.6 million

Altdorf, 30 March 2022 - Q4 ended on a positive note as the entire business year 2021 did. We generated another year of free cash flow, solid margin improvements, and strong operational and financial results across all business segments. We are pleased with the top and bottom-line performance and all the initiatives taken to accelerate our strategy and help position the group for future success.



Financial Review



FY 2021

Total revenue increased by 39.6% to CHF 538.5 million (FY 2020: CHF 385.7 million). Gross profit also increased by 63.1% to CHF 155.9 million with a margin of 29.0% in FY 2021 vs. CHF 95.6 million and a margin of 24.8% in FY 2020. When comparing ODH's figures to the pre-pandemic levels of FY 2019, the company actually saw a strong growth of 18.8% in total revenues and 36.6% in gross profits, despite the headwinds caused by Covid-19. Adj. EBITDA grew by 93.9% to CHF 130.9 million in FY 2021, corresponding to a solid operational margin of 24.3 vs. CHF 67.5 million in FY 2020 and a margin of 24.8%. We continued to generate finance cost savings, with interest expense down 10.1% y-o-y to CHF 32.9 million in FY 2021. Our share of associates losses decreased by 44.8% to CHF 4.8 million vs. a loss of CHF 8.7 million in FY 2020. The enhanced performance in the associates was mainly driven by the better performance of our share in Andermatt. The operational efficiencies that were unlocked and business continuity measures established were reflected in our bottom-line figures, allowing the company to swing back to profitability for the first time in seven years - net profit reached CHF 9.5 million vs. a loss of CHF 38.4 million in FY 2020. The company managed to maintain a strong cash and cash equivalents balance of CHF 218.7 million vs. CHF 195.7 million in FY 2020, and a net debt of CHF 226.5 million as of FY 2021. Net debt/Adj. EBITDA reached 1.7x down from the 3.5x reported in FY 2020. Cash flow from operations increased by 84.2% to CHF 68.9 million in FY 2021.

Q4 2021

Total revenues reached CHF 166.8 million, an increase of 33.1% vs. CHF 125.3 million in Q4 2020. Adj. EBITDA was up by 38.1% to CHF 37.3 million with a 22.4% margin vs. CHF 27.0 million and a margin of 21.5% in Q4 2020. Our share of associates reported a profit of CHF 5.4 million vs. a loss of CHF 3.3 million in Q4 2020. The enhanced performance in the associates was mainly driven by the better performance of our share in Andermatt, whereby the company reported a profit of CHF 7.2 million in Q4 2021 vs. a loss of CHF 5.8 million in Q4 2020. Net profits reached CHF 0.5 million vs. a loss of CHF 11.8 million in Q4 2020.



Group Real Estate Segment: Strong and sustained demand witnessed for our real estate products pushed our sales to CHF 664.3 million, the highest value in ODH's history.

New sales for Q4 2021 reached CHF 219.6 million, a 73.0% increase from CHF 126.9 million in Q4 2020. That brings our FY 2021 sales value to CHF 664.3 million, a 57.7% increase over FY 2020 and 37.2% increase over FY 2019. Our solid construction pace kept us on track with our planned unit delivery for FY 2021. ODH delivered 504 units in 2021 across its projects, meeting all our planned contractual delivery dates. Real Estate revenues increased by 55.5% to CHF 380.9 million (FY 2020: CHF 244.9 million). The segments' Adj. EBITDA increased by 84.9% to CHF 145.7 million. Total deferred revenue from real estate that is yet to be recognized until 2026 increased by 43.7% to CHF 775.2 million in FY 2021, while total real estate portfolio receivables increased by 61.1% to CHF 1.2 billion. Real estate cash collection also increased by 47.5% to CHF 329.2 million in 2021.

Group Hotels Segment: Revenues up 39.7% to CHF 87.3 million supported by the return of international travel during 2H 2021.

International demand for the hospitality segment started to improve during 2H 2021 and particularly in Q4 2021, as vaccine deployment accelerated, and lockdowns eased across the EMEA region. Overall, the tourism recovery has been stronger and quicker, and our hotels has seen significant improvement in performance. Q4 2021 revenues increased by 123.3% to CHF 32.6 million (Q4 2020: CHF 14.6 million) and GOP reached CHF 12.2 million in Q4 2021 vs. negative CHF 0.4 million in Q4 2020. Accelerating TRevPAR growth expanded our operating leverage and led us to generate a positive CHF 6.1 million of Adj. EBITDA in Q4 2021 vs. negative CHF 1.0 million in Q4 2020. Total revenues for the hotels segment during FY 2021 increased by 39.7% to CHF 87.3 million (FY 2020: CHF 62.5 million), GOP increased by 12.6x to CHF 21.7 million in FY 2021, while Adj. EBITDA reached CHF 8.5 million in FY 2021 vs. the negative CHF 2.9 million in FY 2020.



Group Town Management Segment: Sustained its enhanced operational performance and reaped the benefits of the successful restructuring.

Town Management continued to grow significantly and thus secured more recurring revenue streams. Revenues for FY 2021 increased by 41.4% to CHF 70.3 million from CHF 49.7 million in FY 2020, and Adj. EBITDA reached CHF 5.3 million in FY 2021 vs. the negative CHF 2.5 million in FY 2020. The notable increase in revenues and Adj. EBITDA was a consequence of the implementation of a rich calendar of events across destinations and signals our operational excellence as a result of the successful restructuring implementation which improved the quality and profitability of our services and amenities.

Details on Destinations

El Gouna, Red Sea

El Gouna continues to affirm its position as the «destination of choice» and records its highest real estate sales record since inception. New real estate sales grew by 72.5% to CHF 235.7 million in FY 2021 vs. CHF 136.6 million in FY 2020. The increase in sales continued to be a factor of both, our ability to increase the average selling prices and the number of units. We increased the average selling prices to CHF 3,565/sqm, a 6.2% increase vs. FY 2020. We continued to accelerate our real estate construction activity, keeping our delivery schedule on track, and delivered all 278 planned units during FY 2021. Real estate revenues benefited from the accelerated construction and increased by 26.8% to CHF 162.8 million in FY 2021. In Egypt, as per the governmental decree, hotels increased their operational capacity to 100% since October 2021. Our hotels in El Gouna have benefited from this uplift with occupancies for Q4 2021 reaching 69% vs. 25% in Q4 2020, and foreigners represented c. 57% of our total occupancy during Q4 2021 and 42% for FY 2021. FY 2021 hotels revenue increased by 82.8% to CHF 49.9 million (FY 2020: CHF 27.3 million). The continuous implementation of cost saving, and cash preservation measures resulted in an overall positive GOP of CHF 22.3 million in FY 2021 (FY 2020: CHF 2.9 million). FY 2021 total occupancy rate reached 45% vs. 27% at an Average Room Rate (ARR) of CHF 85. This ARR represents 21.4% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Town management revenues were up by 41.1% to CHF 56.0 million (FY 2020: CHF 39.7 million). Total revenues for El Gouna were up 34.1% to CHF 268.7 million in FY 2021 (FY 2020: CHF 200.3 million).



O West, Egypt

O West recorded CHF 231.2 million in sales for FY 2021, a growth of 39.5% compared to CHF 165.7 million in FY 2020. We increased our average selling prices by 17.7% to CHF 1,786/sqm. We are speeding up our construction pace and have completed the construction of 432 villas and started the construction of 645 apartments. Total revenues of O West increased by 27.7% to CHF 99.7 million (FY 2020: CHF 78.1 million).



Lutica Bay, Montenegro

Net real estate sales were up 356.3% to CHF 58.4 million from CHF 12.8 million in FY 2020. Real estate revenues increased by 99.4% to CHF 31.1 million (FY 2020: CHF 15.6 million). The Chedi Hotel witnessed a strong summer season, drawing considerable attention and interest from local and international markets. Whereas the occupancy for FY 2021 reached 45%, up from 12% in FY 2020. Total revenues for the Chedi increased by 280.0% to CHF 5.7 million in FY 2021. Total revenues for Lutica increased by 107.3% to CHF 39.8 million (FY 2020: CHF 19.2 million).



Andermatt, Switzerland

Net real estate sales grew by 58.4% to CHF 122.0 million in FY 2021 (FY 2020: CHF 77.0 million), with revenues of CHF 122.4 million a 44.3% increase (FY 2020: CHF 84.8 million). The Chedi Andermatt reported a 70% occupancy in 2021 and Radisson Blu Hotel occupancy reached 44% during 2021. Overall, the occupancy for FY 2021 reached 53%, up from 45% in FY 2020. Total hotels revenues increased by 29.5% to CHF 58.1 million (FY 2020: CHF 44.9 million). Total revenues for Andermatt increased by 30.4% to CHF 201.1 million (FY 2020: CHF 154.2 million). In addition, Andermatt Swiss Alps AG announced on March 28, 2022 that Vail Resorts, Inc. a ski resort company headquartered in Colorado, USA is investing c. CHF 149 million for a 55% stake in Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG. The full amount of the transaction will be reinvested and used for the further expansion of the destination. Andermatt Swiss Alps AG (ASA) will continue to hold c. 40% of the shares in the company.



Makadi Heights, Egypt

Net real estate sales increased by 158.1% to CHF 68.9 million from CHF 26.7 million in FY 2020. Average selling prices increased by 60.6% to CHF 1,767/sqm in FY 2021. We continued accelerating our construction progress and are planning to deliver 244 units by Q2 2022. Real estate revenues increased by 196.2% to CHF 38.8 million in FY 2021. Total revenues of Makadi Heights increased by 189.9% to CHF 40.3 million (FY 2020 CHF 13.9 million).



Jebel Sifah, Oman

Jebel Sifah managed to maintain healthy sales volumes throughout the year, despite the lockdowns that were in place. Net sales increased by 3.0% to CHF 27.5 million (FY 2020: CHF 26.7 million). Construction progress and real estate deliveries are continuing at a steady speed across multiple projects, and we delivered 21 units in 2021. Total real estate revenues increased by 4x to CHF 26.0 million (FY 2020: CHF 6.5 million). Total revenues for Sifah increased by 3x to CHF 30.1 million (FY 2020: CHF 10.0 million).

Hawana Salalah, Oman

2021 has been challenging for the destination given the constant closures measures set by the government. Hotels occupancies were limited, depending mainly on the Salalah-based local market. Hotel occupancy reached 13% in FY 2021, with only one hotel open out of the three. Hotels' revenues were down 51.4% to CHF 6.9 million (FY 2020: CHF 14.2 million). Real estate sales during FY 2021 recorded a 29.3% decrease to CHF 10.4 million (FY 2020: CHF 14.7 million) and real estate revenues also decreased by 16.3% to CHF 21.6 million. Total revenues for Hawana decreased by 26.4% to CHF 31.2 million (FY 2020: CHF 42.4 million).



Business Updates 2022: Path towards a sustained recovery:

In February 2022, the Russian and Ukrainian conflict emerged. The situation is changing rapidly creating high volatility across the markets. ODH is closely monitoring the market developments however, it is too early to fully assess the impact of the conflict on our hospitality segment. Despite the current uncertainties, there is neither an indication of a significant disruption of the Group's business nor signs of a material impact on its future operational performance.

For our hotels in El Gouna, Egyptians still represent more than 50% of our hotel's occupancy and we also depend on the Western European markets, mainly Germany, Belgium, France and Switzerland, as our main feeder source markets for foreign tourism. In 2021, the Russian and Ukrainian guests represented only 3% of our total foreign occupancy. Similarly in Oman, our primarily source markets are from Western Europe mainly from Poland, Germany and Slovakia. Montenegro's tourism is much more dependent on the Russian and Ukrainian markets and thus might be the most affected destination in our portfolio. The Chedi, Lustica Bay high season starts in the summer and as we prepare for the tourist season, we will include multiple mechanisms for finding alternative emitting markets to compensate the anticipated drop from the Russian and the Ukrainian markets. Additionally, we are working to diversify the tourist's pool coming to our resorts across all our destinations and increase the domestic share of tourism.

While restrictions on international travel have begun to ease, there is still uncertainty in the market regarding the expected performance of hotels. Accordingly, ODH decided to abstain at the time being from providing guidance for 2022. The key areas we are focusing on for our core line of business in 2022:

1) Hospitality Segment : In Egypt, demand from our traditional German-source markets that feed into El Gouna is expected to increase. Moreover, we will continue campaigning staunchly in the local market to balance the international demand patterns by offering new products directed to multiple domestic segments. We are planning to start some renovation works across some of our hotels in El Gouna to increase our ARRs. Additionally, we will continue to keep a close eye on protecting our hotels' cash balance and monitoring our costs. In Oman, the lifting of entry restrictions has enabled us to gradually re-open our hotels in Salalah. Al Fanar & Rotana Salalah hotels are now operational with charter arrivals expected to increase over the coming months.

2) Real Estate Segment: We will continue fast-tracking our real estate construction to meet contractual dates or deliver before time, thus increasing the segment's revenues and mitigating any potential inflationary effect on cost. Continue increasing the average selling prices across all destinations to absorb the potential escalation in prices of raw materials, while closely examining construction and infrastructure costs to guarantee high-value engineering and procurement savings. We will also work on maximizing cross-selling synergies between our destinations.

3) Town Management: Is a reliable source of cash flow, and an essential aspect to finance the group's growth and shield our operations from the cyclical slowdowns caused by any unpredictable events. We will focus on leveraging our town management's operation and steady growth. Further expanding the number of residents, demonstrating our successes in disciplined deliveries and correct targeting across all destinations. We will also provide attractive offerings for startups and entrepreneurs, encouraging them to come settle in our destinations.

