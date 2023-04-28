Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung/Kapitalerhöhung

Orascom Development Holding AG: gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt



28.04.2023 / 17:56 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR.

Pressemitteilung

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Orascom Development Holding AG gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt

Altdorf, 28 April 2023 Orascom Development Holding AG (die "Gesellschaft") hat ihr Bezugsrechtsangebot erfolgreich abgeschlossen. Im Zuge der Kapitalerhöhung wurden 19'228'617 neue Aktien ausgegeben. Damit beläuft sich das gesamte Aktienkapital der Gesellschaft auf CHF 299'111'830.00, eingeteilt in 59'822'366 Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 5.00.

Die neuen Aktien wurden erstmals am 28. April 2023 an der SIX Swiss Exchange gehandelt.



Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. ODH hat kürzlich O West lanciert, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios und ihr erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.

Kontakt für Investoren:

Ashraf Nessim

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +20 122 213 1612

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Ahmed Abou El Ella

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +20 122 129 5555

Email: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is (i) not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and (ii) not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

This document constitutes advertising in accordance with article 68 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Such advertisements are communications to investors aiming to draw their attention to financial instruments. Any investment decisions with respect to any securities should not be made based on this advertisement. A decision to invest in securities of Orascom Development Holding AG should be based exclusively on the prospectus published by Orascom Development Holding AG (the "Company") for such purpose. Copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements thereto) are available free of charge from Swiss Finance & Property AG, Seefeldstrasse 275, 8008 Zurich, Switzerland (e-mail: prospectus@sfp.ch). In addition, copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements thereto) are available free of charge in Switzerland from Orascom Development Holding AG, Gotthardstrasse 12, 6460 Altdorf, Switzerland (e-mail: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com).

This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities into the United States of America or in such countries or in any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) qualified investors who are also investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or (iii) persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this communication in any EEA member state is only addressed to qualified investors in that member state within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1127 and such other persons as this document may be addressed on legal grounds, and no person that is not a relevant person or a qualified investor may act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Orascom Development Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Orascom Development Holding AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Except as required by applicable law, Orascom Development Holding AG has no intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts thereof (including any forward-looking statement) following the date hereof.

None of the underwriter or any of its respective subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Accordingly, the underwriter and the other foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement and/or any such statement.