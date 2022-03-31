|
31.03.2022 19:00:09
Orascom Development Holding AG launches first global sales office in Dubai
|
Orascom Development Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Media Release
Orascom Development launches first global sales office in Dubai
- Orascom Development achieved its highest ever real estate sales in 2021 with 664.3 million Swiss Francs - an increase of 57.7% compared to 2020.
- Revenues of CHF 538.5 million Swiss Francs in 2021 were achieved, with an increase of 39.6% over the year 2020.
- Extensive experience in building integrated towns for more than 33 years in three continents around the world.
31 March 2022 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH), leading developer of fully integrated towns, announced today the launch of its first international sales office in Dubai to serve its customers in the region and around the world.
The new Orascom Development office, based in the Business Bay district, will manage the sales of its real estate projects across its destinations in Egypt, Oman, Morocco, Switzerland, Montenegro and the United Kingdom.
The move reflects Dubai's strong business and economic fundamentals, including its ideal strategic geographic location, which offer seamless access to regional and global markets and robust investment regulatory frameworks.
During a press conference announcing the new office, Omar El-Hamamsy, Group CEO of Orascom Development Holding said: "We are pleased to open our first international sales office in Dubai to manage sales across our integrated towns and destinations in 6 countries, in a pivotal step to be closer to our customers. We continue to provide services with international standards to the GCC countries and the world. Thanks to its rich cultural diversity, as well as the UAE's success in topping the newly launched Best Investment Migration Real Estate Index in 2022, we chose to open our first office of that type in Dubai, as it remains to be a cosmopolitan city with more than 200 nationalities residing here."
In 2021, Orascom Development Holding achieved the highest real estate sales in its history worth 664.3 million Swiss Francs, an increase of 57.7% compared to 421.3 million Swiss Francs in 2020.
Vast experience
"As we look ahead, our strategy is to unlock the potential of untapped regions and lands to transform them into vibrant towns based on three important foundations: we firstly design and build resilient infrastructure and facilities to meet the needs of the residents of our towns - including schools, hospitals, malls and sports clubs. Secondly, we apply international best practices when it comes to environmental and sustainability standards, in addition to maintaining symmetry between the area's natural landscape and architecture to ensure its harmony with the surroundings. Thirdly, we rely on organizing cultural, arts, sports and entrepreneurship events to enhance the town's economic and social aspects."
An international portfolio
In Egypt, ODH's portfolio spans across 50.25 million square meters. It's key projects include:
O West: Located west of Cairo, O West is ODH's latest addition to its portfolio and its first entry into the first home market. Capturing all life's details, O West is intelligently and harmoniously intertwined to offer a true town living experience in the heart of 6th of October City. O West is set over an area of 4.23 million square meter and designed by world-renowned HOK, one of the largest, most acclaimed architectural design firms in the world. Providing a unique, community-focused environment, O West features cycling and walking accessibility through its neighborhoods, allowing residents to take a breathtaking journey in an urban environment, with a masterplan design originating from its 'Green Fingers' meandering green spaces that span the development. O West offers a variety of unit types and façades tailored for the needs of its target audience and complemented with all the services and facilities required to provide a fully integrated living experience. Residential units cover 3.7 million square meters in land area. An education sector, with five major international schools have already opened their premises in 2022 supporting British, American and German educational systems and spanning over 91,311 square meters, while about 10,000 square meters of area has been allocated to the medical area. Negotiations are ongoing with several prime hospital brands. Additionally, O West sports club that is being built covers 172,200 square meters and considered the biggest sport club in West of Cairo. A modern commercial and retail facilities over 190,000 square meters. O West affirmed its leading position in West Cairo and recorded 231.2 million Swiss Francs in residential sales during 2021, a growth of 39.5% vs.165.7 million Swiss Francs in 2020.
Makadi Heights: Located in Makadi Bay at the Red Sea, 15 minutes from Hurghada International Airport. Over an area of 3.75 million square meters, the design of Makadi Heights strikes a harmony between the town's location at the heart of Makadi Bay and the available spaces. Recently, Makadi Heights launched the master plan in cooperation with US-based EDSA to utilize the charming and calm nature of Makadi Bay, with the aim of building residential units at different levels that can reach 78 meters above sea level, so that residents can enjoy the views of the Red Sea. The town is preparing to host a world music festival, in which workshops and panel discussions will be held with global and local names in the industry. Makadi Heights has continued to maintain an upward trajectory by recording an increase of 158.1% to reach 68.9 million Swiss Francs during 2021.
Hawana Salalah, a Muriya destination is located in the tropical town of Salalah in the Governorate of Dhofar, southeast of Oman. It occupies a 13.6 million square meter area and includes three hotels with more than 1,110 room, the first water park in Oman, a marina with 170 berths, freehold residences, and retail venues, restaurants and cafes. The project real estate sales reached 10.4 million Swiss Francs in 2021. The destination recently saw the launch of its latest real estate project, Laguna Gardens - Azure. Celebrating the finer things in life, the project includes one-bedroom twin house villas, separate villas, as well as vast areas of gardens across the lagoons with stunning views. The destination of Hawana Salalah features unique designs of homes and neighborhoods against a mountainous backdrop, with magnificent lagoons, seven kilometers of sandy white beaches and lush gardens.
Jebel Sifah, Muriya's second destination in Oman is located 40 minutes from the capital city of Muscat, in the Sultanate of Oman. Jebel Sifah is spread over 6.2 million sqm and houses Sifawy Boutique Hotel, freehold residences, which are available to own or rent, an 84-berth marina. The destination also holds the first golf course in Oman. Orascom Development managed to maintain healthy sales volumes throughout the year in Jebal Sifah, despite the lockdowns that were in place. Net sales increased by 3.0% to 27.5 million Swiss Francs during 2021.
Andermatt, Switzerland: With an area of 1.57 million square meters and located at an altitude of 1444 meters above sea level, Andermatt, Switzerland boasts a strategic location near the Alps, only 90 minutes from Zurich and two hours from Milan. Andermatt Swiss Alps is committed to creating a sustainable future and this is reflected in its homes which are built to the highest possible sustainability standards it also launches cleanliness and energy-saving campaigns to preserving the charming nature of the Alps. The town includes more than 500 housing units and a golf course. The 18-hole Andermatt Swiss Alps Golf Course is an international championship standard course. Embedded in the spectacular outdoor beauty of the Urseren Valley, it was designed to be in harmony with the natural surroundings. With 180km of ski passes, Andermatt is suitable for ski enthusiasts. Andermatt includes two hotels whether five-star deluxe or cozy alpine chic The Chedi Andermatt and Radisson Blu Hotel Reussen. The Chedi Andermatt: is one of the most important hotels in Europe, which has been highly rated by Forbes magazine many times. The Chedi Andermatt got voted the Best Winter Hotel 2022. Switzerland enjoys an increasing growth in the value of real estate on the back of low purchasing costs, as well as restriction-free foreign ownership. Real estate sales grew by 58.4% to 122.0 million Swiss Francs in 2021 vs. 77.0 million Swiss Francs in 2020.
Lustica Bay Resort, Montenegro: Located on a total area of 6.9 million square meters, Lustica Bay Resort, offers a variety of residential units, from apartments overlooking the sea, charming houses on the hills and exclusive villas. Lustica Bay is an integrated destination that stretches along a 7km coastline with a 4.9km boardwalk. Lustica Bay has a luxury marina that currently includes 86 berths. It has a future final capacity of 143 berths. It also includes The Chedi Hotel, which encompasses 111 rooms. Orascom Development has achieved a notable increase in real estate sales by 356.3% to reach 58.4 million Swiss francs during 2021.
It is worth noting that Orascom Development Holding aims, through its international sales offices, of which the first branch has just been launched in Dubai, to encourage real estate exports across its destinations in three continents.
About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):
ODH is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. ODH's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over 7 jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. ODH currently operates nine destinations: four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lutica Bay in Montenegro, and Andermatt in Switzerland. The shares of ODH are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. ODH recently launched O West, the latest addition to its portfolio and its first project in Cairo, Egypt, located in the Sixth of October City.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Orascom Development Holding AG
|Gotthardstraße 12
|6460 Altdorf
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 874 17 17
|Fax:
|+41 41 874 17 07
|E-mail:
|ir@orascomdh.com
|Internet:
|www.orascomdh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0038285679
|Valor:
|A0NJ37
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1316049
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1316049 31.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Orascom Development AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Orascom Development AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Orascom Development AG
|13,26
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSolide US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Wall Street zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der ATX und der DAX zeigten sich am Freitag stärker. Die US-Börsen begannen das neue Quartal mit einem höchst volatilen Handelstag, der jedoch freundlich endete. Die größten Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.