Orascom Development Aktie
WKN DE: A0NJ37 / ISIN: CH0038285679
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30.03.2026 22:00:08
Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of FY 2025 Financial Statements and Non- Financial Report.
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Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR.
Orascom Development Holding: Publication of FY 2025 Financial Statements and Non-Financial Report.
Altdorf, 30 March 2026 – Orascom Development Holding AG (“ODH” or “the Company”) today published its financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025. ODH also published its report on non-financial matters for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025, reflecting the Company’s commitment to transparency, sustainability, and responsible business practices. The non-financial report provides a comprehensive overview of the Company’s approach and performance across key environmental, social, employee, human rights, and anti-corruption matters, further reinforcing ODH’s focus on long-term sustainable value creation.
The financial statements and the report on non-financial matters are available on the Company’s website under the following link: https://www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations
Key highlights of FY 2025 financial performance are outlined below.
FY 2025 Financial Highlights:
ODH delivered solid operational and financial performance despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, underscoring the Group’s resilience and disciplined execution.
About Orascom Development Holding AG:
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated towns, including hotels, private villas, apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas, and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development Holding’s diversified portfolio spans six jurisdictions (Egypt, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and the United Kingdom). The group currently operates nine destinations: five in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, O West, and Byoum), Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro, and West Carclaze Garden Village in the United Kingdom.
For more information, please visit https://www.orascomdh.com/.
Contact for Investors:
Ahmed Abou El Ella
Disclaimer:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts of ODH management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between any forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, particularly ODH's results, financial situation, and performance. ODH accepts no responsibility for updating or adapting forward-looking statements to future events or developments.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Orascom Development Holding AG
|Gotthardstraße 12
|6460 Altdorf
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 874 17 17
|Fax:
|+41 41 874 17 07
|E-mail:
|ir@orascomdh.com
|Internet:
|www.orascomdh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0038285679
|Valor:
|A0NJ37
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2300732
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2300732 30-March-2026 CET/CEST
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