08.05.2023 13:33:33

Orascom Development Holding AG: Q1 2023 results conference call on 17th May 2023; at 2:00 PM CET (Zurich Time)

08.05.2023 / 13:33 CET/CEST

Dear All,
 
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) invites you to its Q1 2023 results conference call on 17th May 2023; at 2:00 PM CET (Zurich Time). The call will start by a presentation from Omar El Hamamsy (Chief Executive Officer), Ashraf Nessim (Chief Financial Officer) and Ahmed Abou El Ella (IR Director) followed by a Q&A session. A registration is not required. The presentation will be available on our website on results day at 7:00 AM CET under the below link;

https://www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations

Dial-in details:
Click here for Webinar link
Event number: 989 5242 7370
Event password:  980994
A recording will be available after the call

 

