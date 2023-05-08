|
08.05.2023 13:33:33
Orascom Development Holding AG: Q1 2023 results conference call on 17th May 2023; at 2:00 PM CET (Zurich Time)
|
Orascom Development Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Conference
Dear All,
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) invites you to its Q1 2023 results conference call on 17th May 2023; at 2:00 PM CET (Zurich Time). The call will start by a presentation from Omar El Hamamsy (Chief Executive Officer), Ashraf Nessim (Chief Financial Officer) and Ahmed Abou El Ella (IR Director) followed by a Q&A session. A registration is not required. The presentation will be available on our website on results day at 7:00 AM CET under the below link;
https://www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations
Dial-in details:
Click here for Webinar link
Event number: 989 5242 7370
Event password: 980994
A recording will be available after the call
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Orascom Development Holding AG
|Gotthardstraße 12
|6460 Altdorf
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 874 17 17
|Fax:
|+41 41 874 17 07
|E-mail:
|ir@orascomdh.com
|Internet:
|www.orascomdh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0038285679
|Valor:
|A0NJ37
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1626597
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1626597 08.05.2023 CET/CEST
