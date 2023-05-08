Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Conference

Orascom Development Holding AG: Q1 2023 results conference call on 17th May 2023; at 2:00 PM CET (Zurich Time)



08.05.2023 / 13:33 CET/CEST







Orascom Development Holding (ODH) invites you to its Q1 2023 results conference call on 17th May 2023; at 2:00 PM CET (Zurich Time). The call will start by a presentation from Omar El Hamamsy (Chief Executive Officer), Ashraf Nessim (Chief Financial Officer) and Ahmed Abou El Ella (IR Director) followed by a Q&A session. A registration is not required. The presentation will be available on our website on results day at 7:00 AM CET under the below link;



https://www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations



Dial-in details:

Click here for Webinar link

Event number: 989 5242 7370

Event password: 980994

A recording will be available after the call



Dear All,invites you to its Q1 2023 results conference call on. The call will start by a presentation from Omar El Hamamsy (Chief Executive Officer), Ashraf Nessim (Chief Financial Officer) and Ahmed Abou El Ella (IR Director) followed by a Q&A session. A registration is not required. The presentation will be available on our website on results day at 7:00 AM CET under the below link;989 5242 7370980994A recording will be available after the call

End of Media Release

