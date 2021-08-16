Orbic™ Unveils New Smartphone for Verizon Users, the Orbic Myra 5G UW, Providing Value, Quality and the Latest 5G Technology

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbic™, a US smartphone manufacturer, today announced the Orbic Myra 5G UW, a sleek and cost-effective smartphone for Verizon customers, designed to offer consumers quality and value combined with the latest technology in mind.

The new Orbic Myra 5G UW smartphone comes equipped with the latest Android 11 operating system and specifications competitive with some of the industry's leading brands at a fraction of the price., it offers a stylish form factor that can provide ultra-fast data connection, long battery life and impressive camera features.

"With the Orbic Myra 5G UW, we're bringing features and innovations that matter to US consumers in the next generation of mobility technology without the inflated price tag. The Orbic Myra 5G UW is for those wanting an affordable device with industry-leading features, speed and power", said Mike Narula, CEO of Orbic North America.

The Orbic Myra 5G UW brings premium craftsmanship and value to consumers for a fraction of the price of other 5G smartphones. It offers access to Verizon's powerful 5G Ultra Wideband network, as well as Verizon's 5G Nationwide network.1 It has a huge 6.78" Full HD screen, powered by the Snapdragon® 750G 5G Mobile Platform, 6GB RAM and 64GB of on-board storage (with expandable memory support up to a 1TB microSD card), as well as a triple-rear camera set up with a 48MP main sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with 118°. There's also a 2MP macro sensor for those tight close-up shots. The 16MP front facing camera, will let you be a selfie expert giving you that perfect shot! When you are connected to the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network, you can upload those pictures to your favorite social media platform quickly.

The Orbic Myra 5G UW was engineered for how consumers live and work today. It comes with a long lasting 5000 mAh all day battery and 18-watt charger with Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 technology, if you're running out of juice on the go, you won't be tied to the wall socket long.

The Orbic Myra 5G UW will be the first phone from Orbic to include Verizon's new mobile audio solution, "Verizon Adaptive Sound", producing a brilliant spatial surround experience regardless of what headphones you use or what application you're watching or listening to, including Dolby Atmos-enabled content.

Verizon Adaptive Sound will be made available to Orbic Myra 5G UW shortly after launch via an over-the-air software update.

According to Gartner, a leading research and advisory company, worldwide smartphone sales grew 26% in the first quarter of 2021.2 Smartphone users continue to rise, and with that comes the introduction of new devices jam-packed with a wide range of features. While 5G is expected be a major driver for smartphone sales, consumers have also expressed that they prefer a stripped-down mobile device that is cost effective with great battery life that can provide connectivity as they don't require all the advanced features of smartphones from the leading brands.

The Orbic Myra 5G Smartphone is available for $349 at Verizon stores for new and existing Verizon customers. For additional information on promotions or the Myra 5G smartphone, please visit www.verizonwireless.com/smartphones/orbic-myra-5g-uw/

For specifications on the new Myra 5G smartphone got to www.orbic.us/product/Orbic-Myra-5G-UW

About Orbic

Orbic is the quality brand that brings consumers value and freedom of choice. Orbic offers an innovative and robust product line up with the latest technology and everyday features today's consumer demand at a price they can love. Orbic is a U.S. home-grown company, and is a women owned minority business. Orbic's products are designed in the U.S. and manufactured in India and China. For more information, please visit www.orbic.us

1 Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities.

2 https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2021-06-07-1q21-smartphone-market-share

Snapdragon and Qualcomm Quick Charge are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon, and Quick Charge are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbic-unveils-new-smartphone-for-verizon-users-the-orbic-myra-5g-uw-providing-value-quality-and-the-latest-5g-technology-301356002.html

SOURCE Orbic