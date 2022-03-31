Orbita Welcomes New Heads of Sales and Marketing

Sarah Inman and Elizabeth Glaser join Orbita

BOSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbita , the leading provider of secure voice and digital virtual assistants for healthcare, is pleased to announce the addition of Sarah Inman as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Elizabeth Glaser as the Senior Vice President of Marketing to its leadership team.

Inman joins the Orbita team as Senior Vice President of Sales with more than 20 years of sales experience. She served in various executive roles with Press Ganey over 10 years. Most recently, she held roles as President of South Region and led National New Sales. Her past tenure also includes Studer Group, Gallup, and Stryker Endoscopy.

She is well-known among C-level executives for her expertise in aiding organizations in achieving their business goals in patient experience, employee and physician engagement, and finances.

In her new role, Inman will lead Orbita's rapid growth and expansion efforts, helping enterprise partners and payers compete in an increasingly consumer-driven marketplace by implementing virtual assistants that optimize patients access and engagement, as well as improve provider workflows.

Glaser joins the Orbita team as the Senior Vice President of Marketing with 30 years of communications and marketing expertise. She recently held marketing executive roles at 2bPrecise, Allscripts, and Dodge Communications, where she provided high-impact strategic planning and tactical implementation.

In her new role, Glaser will lead Orbita's B2B marketing efforts and execute the company's overall marketing strategy across all products, solutions, and healthcare market segments.

Inman joined Orbita on March 14 and Glaser will join Orbita on April 4.

"We're excited to announce the addition of Sarah and Elizabeth to the Orbita team. Both have exceptional experience as leaders in their respective fields. I'm excited to see them bring their joint expertise to our mission of transforming care delivery through unique conversational AI capabilities," said Patty Riskind, CEO of Orbita. "These strategic additions to our company further emphasize our dedication to being the leader in digital virtual assistance in healthcare. Our client community will benefit greatly from the talent these two leaders bring to our organization."

About Orbita

Orbita's award-winning, HIPAA-compliant conversational AI platform powers voice and digital solutions for healthcare organizations that help improve engagement, increase efficiency, and improve outcomes. Find us at orbita.ai or contact us at hello@orbita.ai.

