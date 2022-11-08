Orbital Infrastructure Group Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call for November 14 at 9:00 A.M. ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. ("OIG") [NASDAQ: OIG] today announced that it will release its third-quarter 2022 financial results prior to market open on Monday, November 14, 2022, and will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on the same day beginning at 9:00 am ET. Speakers on the call will include Jim O'Neil, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Nick Grindstaff, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call / Webcast Information

For those planning to participate on the call, please dial +1 (800) 715-9871(domestic) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and provide conference ID 1846091.

The live webcast will be available on the Investors Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at https://orbitalinfrastructuregroup.com/

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until November 30, 2022. To access the replay of the call dial +1 (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or +1 (609) 800-9909 (international) and provide conference ID 1846091. An archived copy of the webcast will also be available via the website.

About Orbital

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: OIG] is a diversified infrastructure services platform, providing engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in three operating segments; electric power, telecommunications, and renewables.

Beginning in April 2021, Orbital Infrastructure Group transformed its infrastructure strategy with the acquisitions of GTS and Front Line Power Construction, the company's telecommunications, and electric power segment platforms, as well as three synergistic "tuck in" acquisitions (IMMCO, Inc, Full Moon Telecom, and Coax Fiber Solutions) and the divestiture of its legacy Orbital Gas Systems business.

For more information please visit: https://orbitalinfrastructuregroup.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of

1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's forecasted full year 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,"

"believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2021, and its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Orbital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

TraDigital Investor Relations

Kevin McGrath

+1 (646) 418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

