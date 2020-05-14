Orbitkey is Here to Lend a Helping Hand

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne-based organisation brand Orbitkey has utilised their product design expertise to create a Sanitiser Holder. They are giving away 500 units to those on the front line, and donating 100% of profits to charities and organisations battling COVID-19 around the world.

This is part of Orbitkey's Helping Hands Initiative to give back and support the wider community by creating yet another clever and thoughtful product that will help us in our daily lives.

The Sanitiser Holder started with a simple idea out of sheer necessity for a safer and convenient way to disinfect your hands. Ever since the outbreak, there has been significant emphasis placed on personal hygiene, and using hand sanitiser has become an integral part of everyone's routine.

With the Sanitiser Holder, you can keep your sanitiser close and easily accessible, so that you can clean your hands frequently and conveniently. Available in three designs - Lanyard, Clip and Retractor - you no longer need to rummage through your pockets or bags for your hand sanitiser and risk spreading germs to your other belongings.

"We are still a small company without deep pockets, but what we do have is a young and dynamic team with a passion for design and organisation, so this is our way of helping our community – by designing something to hopefully reduce the spread of germs", said Orbitkey co-founder, Rex Kuo. "We are giving away our design and also donating all profits to causes that need support from their community right now – to help those impacted by COVID-19 in one way or another."

About The Orbitkey Helping Hands Initiative

To kick off the launch of the Sanitiser Holder on 12 May 2020 at 10am AEST, Orbitkey is giving away 500 units to essential workers*. But this is where they need your help to get them in the hands of those who need it most. If you have family or friends who are working on the front line, please tag them in Orbitkey's Instagram post or share the link to the sign up form so they can apply.

*Those who come into direct contact with the general public – such as healthcare professionals, police officers, postal workers, supermarket, restaurant or retail staff, etc. (Only open to Australia, New Zealand and the United States)

The first 500 applicants to qualify will receive one Retractable Sanitiser Holder with a refillable bottle (including liquid hand sanitiser for those within Australia).

All 3 Sanitiser Holder designs will be available for purchase from 20 May 2020, 10am AEST, on Orbitkey's website, with 100% of proceeds donated to charities and organisations of your choice.

Orbitkey has carefully chosen four charities and organisations for each region that are providing aid during the COVID-19 pandemic:

For Australia

Lifeline (Mental Health and Wellbeing)

Lifeline provides all Australians experiencing a personal crisis with access to online, phone and face-to-face crisis support and suicide prevention services.

safe steps -- Family Violence Response Centre

Donations will directly help women and children escape abuse, recover from trauma and live free from violence.

Meals On Wheels

Provides 3 services in 1: A meal, a safety & well-being check, and social cohesiveness to the elderly, people recovering from illness or those who have a disability.

Doctors Without Borders

Provides medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from healthcare.

For Europe

Oxfam

Provides vital support like hand washing facilities, clean water, toilets and soap in the most vulnerable communities.

Save The children

Provides children with hygiene kits (including soap, towel, toothpaste and brush).

Unicef

Provides essential health worker supplies, such as surgical gloves, soap and clean water facilities.

Doctors Without Borders

Provides medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from healthcare.

For the rest of the world

Save The Children

Provides children with hygiene kits (including soap, towel, toothpaste and brush).

CDC Foundation

Funds raised by the CDC Foundation through its Emergency Response Fund will be used to meet fast-emerging needs identified by CDC to help respond to the public health threat posed by COVID-19.

World Vision

Provides clean water that is essential to hygiene and handwashing, which is critical in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Doctors Without Borders

Provides medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from healthcare.

Pricing and Availability

All 3 Sanitiser Holder designs will be available for purchase from 20 May 2020, 10amAEST.

Key Dates:

12 May 2020 - Orbitkey is giving away 500 Sanitiser Holders to Essential Workers*

20 May 2020 - Sanitiser Holder available for pre-order on Orbitkey websites, with 100% of profits donated to charities and organisations battling COVID-19 around the world.

Available with and without sanitiser respectively (only in AU) :

Sanitiser Holder - Retractor ($22.90 / $17.90)

Sanitiser Holder - Lanyard ($22.90 / $17.90)

Sanitiser Holder - Clip ($24.90 / $19.90)

Without sanitiser (in US and EU) :

Sanitiser Holder - Retractor (USD 12 / EUR 12)

Sanitiser Holder - Lanyard (USD 12 / EUR 12)

Sanitiser Holder - Clip (USD 15 / EUR 15)

About Orbitkey

Orbitkey is an organisation brand helping people live better lives through clever and innovative organisation solutions. It started in 2013 with a simple idea to solve the frustration of carrying messy keys. With the support of the crowdfunding community, the first Orbitkey Key Organiser was brought to life. Since then, Orbitkey has launched four Kickstarter campaigns, raising over US$2 million.

Today, Orbitkey is a team of 21 passionate individuals based in Melbourne, Australia. As they constantly strive to redefine the way we organise, their product range has since grown to help people organise more than just their keys. In April 2020, Orbitkey also became a Climate Neutral Certified brand.

