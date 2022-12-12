|
12.12.2022 14:14:06
Orchard Reports Positive Results For Proof-of-Concept Study Of OTL - 201 Gene Therapy
(RTTNews) - Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Monday announced general tolerability, and the first neuro-cognitive results from the study of its investigational hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy OTL-201 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, also known as Sanfilippo syndrome type A. According to Orchard, patients achieved sustained engraftment and supraphysiological SGSH enzyme levels with median 1.5 years follow-up
The company presented the data of the proof-of-concept study at the oral presentation of the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition in New Orleans.
The trial was done in patients of 6 to 24 months of age at the time of administration of OTL-201.
The company noted that abnormal heparan sulfate levels at baseline were rapidly reduced post-treatment in urine, plasma, as well as CSF, and has continued to be maintained in all evaluated patients.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Orchard Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
13.11.22
|Ausblick: Orchard Therapeutics veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.02.20
|Ausblick: Orchard Therapeutics vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Orchard Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Orchard Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs)
|0,44
|9,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanken im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel in Rot -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- DAX letztlich schwach -- Asiens Börsen zur Schlussglocke tiefer
Am Montag notierten der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Abschlägen. Anleger in den USA griffen im Montagshandel zu. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag Verluste aus.