Orchard Reports Positive Results For Proof-of-Concept Study Of OTL - 201 Gene Therapy

(RTTNews) - Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Monday announced general tolerability, and the first neuro-cognitive results from the study of its investigational hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy OTL-201 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, also known as Sanfilippo syndrome type A. According to Orchard, patients achieved sustained engraftment and supraphysiological SGSH enzyme levels with median 1.5 years follow-up

The company presented the data of the proof-of-concept study at the oral presentation of the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition in New Orleans.

The trial was done in patients of 6 to 24 months of age at the time of administration of OTL-201.

The company noted that abnormal heparan sulfate levels at baseline were rapidly reduced post-treatment in urine, plasma, as well as CSF, and has continued to be maintained in all evaluated patients.