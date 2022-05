Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on May 25, 2022 Conditions of availability of the preparatory documents

Paris, May 4, 2022 – Shareholders are invited to participate at the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of TotalEnergies which will be held on Friday May 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the salle Pleyel, 252 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris. The Shareholders’ Meeting will be streamed live in full on the website www.totalenergies.com/investors/shareholders-meetings. All useful information relating to this Meeting is regularly updated on this page of the website.