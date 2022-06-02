02.06.2022 16:59:14

Ordinary General Meeting of Lalique Group SA

MEDIA RELEASE

Ordinary General Meeting of Lalique Group SA

Zurich, 2 June 2022 The shareholders of Lalique Group SA approved all of the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the General Meeting, including the distribution of a dividend of CHF 0.40 per share for the 2021 financial year. Philippe Vidal and Yugnesh Kumar Agrawal were newly elected as members of the Board of Directors.

At the Ordinary General Meeting of 2 June 2022 in Zurich, shareholders of Lalique Group SA approved the companys annual report, consolidated financial statements and statutory financial statements for the 2021 financial year and they granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. They also approved the Board of Directors proposal for the distribution of a dividend of CHF 0.40 per share, of which half will be paid as an ordinary dividend and half will be paid out of the capital contribution reserve and will be exempt from withholding tax. The dividend will be distributed to shareholders on 9 June 2022 (ex-date: 7 June 2022).

Board members Silvio Denz (Chairman), Roland Weber, Roger von der Weid, Claudio Denz and Jan Kollros were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. Philippe Vidal was newly elected to the Board of Directors. Philippe Vidal has had a long career at the French banking group Crédit Industriel et Commercial, where he was a member of the Executive Board and most recently served as Deputy CEO until 2021. He replaces Marcel Roesti, who as previously announced decided not to stand for re-election after serving as a Board member for 14 years. Yugnesh Kumar Agrawal was also newly elected to the Board of Directors. A chartered accountant and lawyer, he has many years of international business experience and has held various Board mandates within the Indian DS Group. Yugnesh Kumar Agrawal replaces Sanjeev Malhan, who decided prior to the General Meeting that he would not stand for re-election for personal reasons.

Further, Silvio Denz and Roland Weber were confirmed as members of the Remuneration Committee and Jan Kollros was newly elected as a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Buis Bürgi AG, Zurich, was re-elected as the independent proxy for a term of office ending at the next Ordinary General Meeting. Deloitte AG, Zurich, was re-elected as auditor.

Media contact
Lalique Group SA
Esther Fuchs
Head of Communication & PR
Grubenstrasse 18
CH-8045 Zürich

Phone: +41 43 499 45 58
esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com

Lalique Group
Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and lifestyle accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs approx. 700 staff and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group (LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com


