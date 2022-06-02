|
02.06.2022 16:59:14
Ordinary General Meeting of Lalique Group SA
|
Lalique Group SA
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
MEDIA RELEASE
Ordinary General Meeting of Lalique Group SA
At the Ordinary General Meeting of 2 June 2022 in Zurich, shareholders of Lalique Group SA approved the companys annual report, consolidated financial statements and statutory financial statements for the 2021 financial year and they granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. They also approved the Board of Directors proposal for the distribution of a dividend of CHF 0.40 per share, of which half will be paid as an ordinary dividend and half will be paid out of the capital contribution reserve and will be exempt from withholding tax. The dividend will be distributed to shareholders on 9 June 2022 (ex-date: 7 June 2022).
Board members Silvio Denz (Chairman), Roland Weber, Roger von der Weid, Claudio Denz and Jan Kollros were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. Philippe Vidal was newly elected to the Board of Directors. Philippe Vidal has had a long career at the French banking group Crédit Industriel et Commercial, where he was a member of the Executive Board and most recently served as Deputy CEO until 2021. He replaces Marcel Roesti, who as previously announced decided not to stand for re-election after serving as a Board member for 14 years. Yugnesh Kumar Agrawal was also newly elected to the Board of Directors. A chartered accountant and lawyer, he has many years of international business experience and has held various Board mandates within the Indian DS Group. Yugnesh Kumar Agrawal replaces Sanjeev Malhan, who decided prior to the General Meeting that he would not stand for re-election for personal reasons.
Further, Silvio Denz and Roland Weber were confirmed as members of the Remuneration Committee and Jan Kollros was newly elected as a member of the Remuneration Committee.
Buis Bürgi AG, Zurich, was re-elected as the independent proxy for a term of office ending at the next Ordinary General Meeting. Deloitte AG, Zurich, was re-elected as auditor.
Media contact
Phone: +41 43 499 45 58
Lalique Group
You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lalique Group SA
|Grubenstrasse 18
|8045 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|043 499 45 00
|Fax:
|043 499 45 03
|E-mail:
|info@lalique-group.com
|Internet:
|www.lalique-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033813293
|Valor:
|A0M1KL
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1367685
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1367685 02.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Laliquemehr Nachrichten
|
02.06.22
|Ordentliche Generalversammlung der Lalique Group SA (EQS Group)
|
02.06.22
|Ordinary General Meeting of Lalique Group SA (EQS Group)
|
16.05.22
|Lalique Group gibt Führungswechsel in der Lalique-Manufaktur in Wingen bekannt (EQS Group)
|
16.05.22
|Lalique Group announces management change at the Lalique crystal factory in Wingen (EQS Group)
|
11.05.22
|Lalique Group publishes agenda for Ordinary General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
11.05.22
|Lalique Group veröffentlicht Traktanden für die ordentliche Generalversammlung (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|Lalique Group announces 2021 annual results (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|Lalique Group gibt Jahresergebnis 2021 bekannt (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Laliquemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lalique
|39,00
|0,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerOPEC im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen höher -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt stiegen am Donnerstag deutlich an. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte mussten überwiegend Einbußen verkraften.