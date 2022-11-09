Ordr Partners with Sodexo on Managed Cybersecurity Service for Connected Devices in Healthcare

Sodexo to Offer Managed HTM Cybersecurity Solution Powered By Ordr To Mitigate Risks and Secure Healthcare Devices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in connected device security, announced today that it has partnered with Sodexo Healthcare Technology Management to deliver a managed HTM and cybersecurity solution that combines the strengths of Ordr's connected device security platform with Sodexo's healthcare technology management services expertise. The combined solution -- Sodexo Managed HTM Cybersecurity services built on the Ordr platform -- delivers the people, process, and technology that healthcare technology management (HTM) teams need to mitigate risks and secure all connected healthcare devices.

Ordr and Sodexo team up to deliver a managed HTM and cybersecurity solution.

In healthcare facilities, connected devices, including Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), have transformed care delivery and are used every day by providers and staff to deliver high-quality, efficient, life-saving medical care. However, while providers depend on the ever-increasing number of connected devices to deliver care, these devices create challenges and complexity for the HTM and IT users responsible for operating and securing them.

At scale, it can be difficult to accurately identify and classify these devices, understand their specific vulnerabilities and risks, determine whether they are available for maintenance, or to locate them for patching. Without strong security protections, unprotected devices can provide an opening for attackers to breach a system or spread ransomware. Addressing security and compliance is especially challenging because these devices often run outdated operating systems and because FDA or manufacturer guidelines may preclude updates.

"Visibility and security of medical devices is critical for healthcare organizations. HTM users need to be able to discover, profile and manage risks associated with these devices. With attacks such as ransomware increasing, it is important to be able to prioritize issues that have the highest impact when it comes to mitigating risks," said Jim Hyman, CEO of Ordr. "The combination of the Ordr technology with Sodexo's expertise and deep knowledge of the healthcare environment, will enable HTM teams to securely manage their connected medical devices and improve operational efficiencies."

The Ordr platform, with successful deployments across hundreds of leading healthcare facilities, can discover and secure everything connected - from traditional servers, workstations, and PCs, to IoT, IoMT, and OT devices. Ordr Clinical Defender is optimized for HTM teams to automate the discovery and inventory of medical devices, accelerate day-to-day tasks, identify and prioritize medical device vulnerabilities, and drive operational efficiencies with device utilization insights.

"Successfully managing today's expansive healthcare networks requires best-in-class technology that delivers real-time device, utilization and risk insights along with guidance on how to optimize security and performance," added JT Surgener, Senior Vice President, Technical Services, Sodexo Healthcare. "Through the Ordr and Sodexo managed services offering, organizations will gain access to a powerful, yet easy-to-use healthcare device security platform - along with leading HTM and cybersecurity services, that will help them drive to greater efficiencies and security."

Sodexo Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) services are tailored to specific hospitals or healthcare systems. Sodexo's services help optimize medical equipment inventory, advise on equipment replacement and purchases, and provide on-site maintenance and repair.

Key benefits of the Sodexo's Managed HTM Cybersecurity Solution include:

Strategic Insights, Guidance, And Expertise – Sodexo's highly skilled and motivated technical team integrates with local healthcare teams to solve problems, provide solutions, and continually find innovative ways to maximize assets to ensure smooth and effective patient care.





– Sodexo's highly skilled and motivated technical team integrates with local healthcare teams to solve problems, provide solutions, and continually find innovative ways to maximize assets to ensure smooth and effective patient care. Best-In-Class Tailored Solution – The Sodexo solution combines decades of HTM service delivery expertise with Ordr's leading connected device security platform. The combined service helps healthcare providers of all sizes drive performance, efficiency, and security.





– The Sodexo solution combines decades of HTM service delivery expertise with Ordr's leading connected device security platform. The combined service helps healthcare providers of all sizes drive performance, efficiency, and security. Comprehensive Visibility – Discover and profile every connected device in an environment, with granular details that help maintain an accurate, up-to-date inventory of all assets - and help locate devices for maintenance and patching.





– Discover and profile every connected device in an environment, with granular details that help maintain an accurate, up-to-date inventory of all assets - and help locate devices for maintenance and patching. Actionable Risk Insights – Understand vulnerabilities and clinical risks to the healthcare environment, prioritize risks and actions, and continuously monitor for threats.





– Understand vulnerabilities and clinical risks to the healthcare environment, prioritize risks and actions, and continuously monitor for threats. Improved Cyber Response – Improve incident response to stop active attacks, while accelerating efforts to improve overall security posture. Tailored recommendations and dynamically generated policies support segmentation and zero trust efforts.

Sodexo's Managed HTM Cybersecurity Solution leveraging Ordr is available now. For more information on how you can gain insights and control over the connected devices on your healthcare network, contact Sodexo here or visit https://ordr.net/service/sodexo/ .

About Sodexo Healthcare Technology Management

Sodexo Healthcare Technology Management supports care delivery by providing visibility and productivity through scalable technology management. We are a people-focused strategic partner that is invested in your organization's clinical and financial performance across your system of care. To learn more about Sodexo Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) solutions, visit https://us.sodexo.com/industry/healthcare.html .

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance, and accelerate Zero Trust and NAC initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors, including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Northgate Capital, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ordr-partners-with-sodexo-on-managed-cybersecurity-service-for-connected-devices-in-healthcare-301672702.html

SOURCE Ordr