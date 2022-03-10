|
10.03.2022 20:36:00
Ordr to Share Insights on Healthcare Security Best Practices at HIMSS
SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in connected device security, announced today its participation at HIMSS 22 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, taking place from March 14-18, 2022 in Orlando, FL at the Orange County Convention Center.
Ordr CEO Greg Murphy and Ordr security experts will be presenting on best practices to securing healthcare organizations alongside Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and Dayton Children's Hospital. As a sponsor, the company will showcase and demonstrate its latest Ordr 8 and Ordr Clinical Defender innovations at Booth # 309. Ordr demos will also be featured at Cisco's Booth # 1559 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Ordr speaking sessions:
- Mayo Clinic's IoT Journey: From Asset Inventory to Cybersecurity
- Speakers: Mark Manning, Division Chair, Healthcare Technology Management at Mayo Clinic, and Greg Murphy, CEO at Ordr
- Topic: The Mayo Clinic's approach to securing connected devices in healthcare.
- When: Monday, March 14, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT
- Where: Rosen Centre, Junior Ballroom F
- Medical Device Cybersecurity Playbook
- Speaker: Danelle Au, CMO at Ordr
- Topic: The cybersecurity playbook on what you should do before, during and after an attack.
- When: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
- Where: Orange County Convention Center, Hall A, Booth 300, Cybersecurity Theater B
- Battling Ransomware in Healthcare
- Speakers: Kevin Tambascio, Manager, Cybersecurity IT/OT Attack Surface Reduction at Cleveland Clinic, and Srinivas Loke, Senior Director, Product Management at Ordr
- Topic: Best practices for ransomware detection and response.
- When: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
- Where: Orange County Convention Center, W311E
- A Practical Approach to Zero Trust Security in Healthcare
- Speakers: Christopher Kuhl, CISO and CTO at Dayton Children's Hospital, and Greg Murphy, CEO at Ordr
- Topic: Dayton Children's Hospital best practices and approach to implementing a zero trust architecture.
- When: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
- Where: Orange County Convention Center, W311E
Ordr recently announced its new Clinical Defender solution, which delivers one-click access to critical data, accelerates risk remediation workflows, and delivers device utilization insights to Health Technology Management (HTM) professionals. As the number of connected medical devices within a healthcare organization continues to grow, the size of the potential attack surface expands as well. With critical services and patient care at risk, it is more critical than ever before for HTM teams to gain visibility into exactly what devices and equipment are connecting to a company's network.
For more information on Ordr's presence and activities at HIMSS 2022, please visit here. Ordr will be at booth # 309 during the event for any attendees who would like to learn more about the company's ability to help healthcare organizations gain visibility and security into their connected devices.
Ordr CEO Greg Murphy is available for meetings and can share insights about top of mind connected device and security issues facing healthcare teams. If interested in connecting, please reach out to our media contact, who will be able to broker an introduction and schedule a meeting.
About Ordr:
Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing, and TenEleven Ventures.
For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ordr-to-share-insights-on-healthcare-security-best-practices-at-himss-301500487.html
SOURCE Ordr
