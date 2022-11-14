Orège sells three solutions to Severn Trent Water to improve the performance of anaerobic digestion and biogas production





OREGE SELLS THREE SOLUTIONS TO SEVERN TRENT WATER

TO IMPROVE THE PERFORMANCE OF

ANAEROBIC DIGESTION AND

BIOGAS PRODUCTION

Voisins-le-Bretonneux, 14th November 2022

Orege is pleased to announce its first sale to Severn Trent Water of 3 containerized sludge conditioning and thickening solutions for approximately one million euros.

After 8 months of rental on 3 wastewater treatment plants of the Severn Trent Water group, the performance of the OREGE solutions has been fully validated. This resulted in significant improvements of the sludge characteristics and in sludge thickening, enabling a significant increase in the treatment capacity of anaerobic digesters and biogas production.

Pascal Gendrot, CEO of Orege said:

« Our technology and our innovative solutions can enable an increase in biogas production in wastewater treatment plants. They had been developed and had already shown their economic value (with short returns on investment) in a context of low energy prices. The global energy crisis and high gas and electricity prices are now further accentuating their economic performance. We are delighted to have sold our first solutions dedicated to the "boost of digestion " to the Severn Trent Group, a true partner of Orege and one of the most innovative and virtuous Water Utilities in the UK market. »

Jon Kendall, Bioresources Team Manager for Severn Trent Water commented :

« These projects have clearly demonstrated the benefits of the Orege solutions to Severn Trent Water by improving the treatment capacity of our digestors. This has in turn resulted in an increase in renewable energy generation. The ease of installation and set-up of the Orege solutions resulted in an immediate uplift in performance at our digestion facilities which was further improved as the unit was optimized. »

As announced in the press release of 21/10/2022, these 3 SLG-F containerized solutions manufactured for Severn Trent Water will be well implemented by the end of 2022.

This preview of sludge valorization could be repeated on other Severn Trent Water sites, with other Water Utilities in the United Kingdom or soon in other European countries.





About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Water is the second largest water utility company in the UK and provides sewage treatment for over eight million people in the Midlands.

It is signed up to the triple carbon pledge – to be carbon zero, to use all renewable power and to have an all-electric fleet of vehicles by 2030.

Severn Trent sewage treatment plants already produce renewable energy using wind turbines and solar panels. They also use anaerobic digestion of sludge or its co-digestion with green waste, with more than 100 digesters deployed.

About Orege

Orege, a player in the circular economy and sustainable development, is an international

business specializing in the development and marketing of solutions for conditioning, treatment

and valorization of sludge.

Subsidiary of the Eren group, Orege supports its customers in some ten countries from its sites

in France, the United States, England and Germany.

Orege partners:

- The Alfa Laval Group: Scandinavian group, world leader, specializing in the development and

marketing of products and solutions for separation, fluid transfer and heat exchange in the

fields of energy, environment, agro-food and water.

- The Itochu Machine-Technos Corp Group (ITCMT): ITCMT is a subsidiary of the Japanese

ITOCHU Corporation Group, one of the largest and most renowned "sogo shosha” (diversified

trading house), which distributes and integrates industrial equipment and solutions, particularly

in the fields of the environment and energy recovery.

Orege has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext - Paris since July 5 2013 ISIN:

FR0010609206 – OREGE www.orege.com.

Contact : communication@orege.com

Attachment