Oregon wine buyers can submit receipts and receive perks at over 140 Oregon wineries, now through July 1

PORTLAND, Ore., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many Oregon wine lovers find drinking Oregon wine to be a rewarding experience. And now, Oregon wine drinkers will be rewarded even further with Oregon Vine Perks, a new loyalty program launched by the Oregon Wine Board. The Oregon Vine Perks program is simple; consumer who spend $250 or more on Oregon wine between May 1 and July 1, 2020, and upload up to five receipts totaling $250, will receive an Oregon Vine Perks Pass in the mail. The pass will unlock two-for-one tastings, discounts and VIP benefits at more than 140 participating wineries across the state, and is valid through April 30, 2021. Receipts can be from wine purchased anywhere in the world from wineries, winery websites, physical or online retailers, and restaurants, too.

What's more, the Oregon Wine Board will make a donation in the name of Oregon Vine Perks to the Oregon Food Bank.

Oregon Vine Perks is a partnership with Vinbound Marketing, creators of the successful Winery Hunt Club. This program seeks to provide an extra layer of incentives on top of promotions wineries are already running, as well as bring new consumers to tasting rooms so they may deepen their interest in Oregon wine.

"Oregon Vine Perks is three-fold--it works to inspire sales of Oregon wine immediately when winemakers need it, rewards people who consume Oregon wine, and it spurs on visitation of tasting rooms," said program architect and OWB Manager Christina DeArment.

Oregon has 793 wineries in the state, and is noted for its Pinot noir, the state's leading variety, accounting for 56% of all planted acreage and 58% of 2018 wine grape production.

