O'Reilly Launches New Book: CockroachDB the Definitive Guide

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database CockroachDB , today released its first O'Reilly book: CockroachDB The Definitive Guide available for download and in print here . Whether building from scratch or rearchitecting an existing app, modern distributed applications need a distributed database. This essential reference guide to CockroachDB shows how to architect apps for effortless scale, bulletproof resilience, and low-latency performance for users anywhere.

The book is co-authored by Guy Harrison, CTO of Southbank Software and author of Next Generation Databases, Oracle Performance Survival Guide, and MySQL Stored Procedure Programming; Ben Darnell, co-founder and chief architect at Cockroach Labs; and Jesse Seldess, VP of Education at Cockroach Labs.

"After a year of partnering with Guy and Jesse on the development of this guide I'm thrilled to be able to get it out into peoples' hands," said Ben Darnell, chief architect and co-founder of Cockroach Labs. "Our hope is that this book will provide practical guidance to developers, architects, and DevOps teams who want to build applications that scale elastically and provide low latencies for their users, all while remaining highly available and indestructible."

The book is broken down into three sections:

Part 1: Introduction to CockroachDB : Dive into the core concepts of distributed SQL, then explore the architecture and capabilities of CockroachDB, including its suitable use cases.

: Dive into the core concepts of distributed SQL, then explore the architecture and capabilities of CockroachDB, including its suitable use cases. Part 2: Developing Applications with CockroachDB : Learn the fundamentals of CockroachDB schema design.

: Learn the fundamentals of CockroachDB schema design. Part 3: Deploying & Administering CockroachDB: The final section covers releasing CockroachDB applications into the wild. Learn how to master the planning and execution of single- and multi-region deployments.

An O'Reilly animal book is a major milestone for any open-source product. As a thank you to the devoted community of CockroachDB contributors, users, and fans, Cockroach Labs is making the entire digital book available for free for a limited time. Download it here today.

Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved, cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes — and the apps they develop — to scale fast, survive failures, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including some of the most recognized companies in banking, media & entertainment, retail, and technology. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oreilly-launches-new-book-cockroachdb-the-definitive-guide-301543631.html

SOURCE Cockroach Labs