Orell Füssli AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Orell Füssli AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals from the Board of Directors



20.05.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST





Media release

Orell Füssli AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals from the Board of Directors

Zurich, 20 May 2026 – At today’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Orell Füssli AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors and elected Rosmarie Schlup and Martin Thorbjörnson as new members of the Board of Directors.

At the 136th Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Orell Füssli AG voted in favour of all proposals of the Board of Directors and approved the annual report, the annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements and the report on non-financial matters for the fiscal year 2025. The shareholders also granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for the year 2025. They also approved the proposal to distribute a dividend of CHF 5.80 per registered share.

Dr Thomas Moser and Johannes Schaede were given a warm send-off by the shareholders. Due to the term of office and age restrictions for Board members, they did not stand for re-election. In their place, Ms Rosmarie Schlup and Mr Martin Thorbjörnson were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. The Chairman, the current members of the Board of Directors, as well as the Compensation Committee, the auditors and the independent proxy were all confirmed for a further year in office.

In a consultative vote, the shareholders adopted the 2025 Compensation Report. The Annual General Meeting also approved the maximum remuneration for members of the Board of Directors until the 2027 Annual General Meeting and the maximum remuneration for members of the Executive Board for the 2027 financial year.

The Annual General Meeting took place at the AURA in Zurich.

Agenda

Publication Half-year Report 2026: 24 July 2026

Contact

Orell Füssli AG; Tel. +41 44 466 72 94; media@orellfuessli.com