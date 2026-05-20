Orell Fuessli Aktie

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WKN: 895701 / ISIN: CH0003420806

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20.05.2026 18:30:03

Orell Füssli AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals from the Board of Directors

Orell Füssli AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Orell Füssli AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals from the Board of Directors

20.05.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Media release

Orell Füssli AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals from the Board of Directors

Zurich, 20 May 2026 At today’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Orell Füssli AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors and elected Rosmarie Schlup and Martin Thorbjörnson as new members of the Board of Directors.

At the 136th Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Orell Füssli AG voted in favour of all proposals of the Board of Directors and approved the annual report, the annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements and the report on non-financial matters for the fiscal year 2025. The shareholders also granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for the year 2025. They also approved the proposal to distribute a dividend of CHF 5.80 per registered share.

Dr Thomas Moser and Johannes Schaede were given a warm send-off by the shareholders. Due to the term of office and age restrictions for Board members, they did not stand for re-election. In their place, Ms Rosmarie Schlup and Mr Martin Thorbjörnson were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. The Chairman, the current members of the Board of Directors, as well as the Compensation Committee, the auditors and the independent proxy were all confirmed for a further year in office.

In a consultative vote, the shareholders adopted the 2025 Compensation Report. The Annual General Meeting also approved the maximum remuneration for members of the Board of Directors until the 2027 Annual General Meeting and the maximum remuneration for members of the Executive Board for the 2027 financial year.

The Annual General Meeting took place at the AURA in Zurich.

Agenda
Publication Half-year Report 2026: 24 July 2026

Contact
Orell Füssli AG; Tel. +41 44 466 72 94; media@orellfuessli.com

 

Orell Füssli is a pioneer in the fields of security and education. With its expertise in security solutions for the state and citizens and as a leading Swiss player in the book retailing sector, Orell Füssli supports its clients with a unique and customised offering.

As a systems supplier of security technology and identification systems and a long-standing partner to governments, Orell Füssli sets technological standards in both analog and digital applications. In the area of security printing and serialisation, the company offers innovative printing processes, equipment and services for the production and effective protection of banknotes, value documents and identity documents.

With its subsidiary Procivis Orell Füssli addresses the growing market of digital identities which represents a new, complementary business area with significant international potential. Procivis is a leading technology provider for digital identities and credentials.

With its attractive large-format and specialist bookstores, Orell Füssli offers a true book shopping experience. In the book retailing segment, Orell Füssli AG holds a 50% stake in Orell Füssli Thalia AG, an omnichannel company that provides an extensive offering with branches located in the German-speaking part of Switzerland and various e-commerce services. Orell Füssli Thalia AG provides also logistics and other services for libraries and the corporate sector.

With its publishing houses, Orell Füssli focusses on learning and legal media as well as books for children.

Orell Füssli was established more than 500 years ago and generates revenue of some CHF 270 million, with about 680 employees and locations in five countries. Orell Füssli is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol OFN.

 

Additional features:

File: MR-OF GV 2026

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Orell Füssli AG
Dietzingerstrasse 3
8003 Zürich
Switzerland
Fax: 044 466 77 11
E-mail: info@orellfuessli.com
Internet: https://www.orellfuessli.com/
ISIN: CH0003420806
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2330938

 
End of News EQS News Service

2330938  20.05.2026 CET/CEST

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