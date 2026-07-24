Orell Füssli AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Orell Füssli AG: Orell Füssli reports further growth in the first half of the year



24-Jul-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

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Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR



Orell Füssli reports further growth in the first half of the year High capacity utilisation in security printing and at Zeiser

Expansion of Orell Füssli Thalia’s market presence through the acquisition of A. Köhler AG and the opening of new bookstores

Procivis wins two tenders in the EU

Forecast for full year confirmed Zurich, 24 July 2026 – Orell Füssli continued its growth path in the traditionally seasonally weaker first half of the year. Revenue increased to CHF 121.4 million (previous year: CHF 120.1 million). Earnings, however, fell compared with the previous year, mainly due to a change in the product mix in security printing. Adjusted EBIT amounted to CHF 6.9 million (previous year: CHF 10.2 million), corresponding to a margin of 5.6% (previous year: 8.5%). Security Printing

The Security Printing division recorded a slight increase in revenue compared with the previous year. Supported by a broadly diversified customer portfolio, it has a substantial order book, which ensures good capacity utilisation well into 2027. Revenue rose to CHF 48.4 million (previous year: CHF 47.3 million). Adjusted EBIT amounted to CHF 8.5 million (previous year: CHF 11.9 million). The decline in EBIT was as expected, due to less complex orders in the order book in the first semester. Various international trade fairs took place in the first half of the year, at which the division presented its latest innovations in the field of security technologies, thereby underlining its leading innovative strength in this market. Industrial Systems (Zeiser)

The Zeiser division’s business performance in the first half of the year was affected by the postponement of several projects in the Gulf region. Nevertheless, revenue of CHF 9.2 million was only slightly below the previous year’s figure (CHF 9.3 million). Adjusted EBIT amounted to CHF -0.1 million (previous year: CHF -0.2 million). The solid order backlog, ongoing customer negotiations, and deliveries scheduled for the second half of the year are expected to result in full-year revenue and EBIT exceeding the prior year's levels. Book Retailing

In the first half of the year, which is traditionally a weaker period, Orell Füssli Thalia AG increased its proportionately consolidated revenue to CHF 55.4 million (previous year: CHF 54.2 million). The proportionately consolidated EBIT amounted to CHF 1.0 million (previous year: CHF 1.6 million). The decline is attributable to higher costs associated with the acquisition of A. Köhler AG. Orell Füssli Thalia continued to expand its market position and opened three new branches in Basel, Würenlos and Langnau i. E. In addition, as part of a long-term succession plan, the company acquired all 13 stationery stores of A. Köhler AG in the cantons of Zurich, St Gallen and Schwyz. With this acquisition, Orell Füssli Thalia is strengthening its regional presence and laying the foundations for further sustainable growth. Other business areas

Orell Füssli publishers can look back on a successful first half-year. As part of its strategic development, the publishing houses hep, SKV, Juristische Medien and Kinderbücher were merged into the newly founded Orell Füssli Verlage AG. The established publishing brands will remain unchanged and will continue to be positioned independently in the market. At the same time, the innovation and product pipeline is being consistently driven forward, and several new teaching and learning media are currently being launched on the market. Procivis performed well in the first half of 2026, benefiting from the growing momentum in the European market, driven in particular by the implementation of the eIDAS 2.0 Regulation. This requires all 27 EU Member States to establish a digital identity infrastructure by the end of 2026. In some countries, however, it is becoming apparent that they will be unable to meet the deadline for the introduction of national EUDI wallet infrastructures. Nevertheless, the regulatory pressure to act, the underlying market dynamics and the long-term demand for digital identity solutions remain unchanged. Procivis has participated in numerous public tenders in recent months and has secured two new contracts. Outlook

Against the backdrop of the continuing uncertain economic environment, seasonal business trends in the book trade and publishing sectors, and the current order book in the Security Printing and Zeiser divisions, Orell Füssli continues to anticipate revenue growth for the full year of slightly below the planned growth range of 4–6% and an EBIT margin of around 9%. Key figures the Orell Füssli Group In CHF million Jan–Jun 26 Jan–Jun 25 Revenues from sales and services 121.4 120.1 EBIT adjusted 6.9 10.2 in % of revenue (rounded) 5.6% 8.5% Half-year net income 4.4 7.2 Number of employees (FTE) as of 30.06. 703 649 Half-year Report 2026

The Half-year Report is available on our website at https://orellfuessli.com/en/financial-reports-presentations. Agenda

Publication of Annual Report 17 March 2027

Annual General Meeting 13 May 2027 Contact

Orell Füssli AG

Tel. +41 44 466 72 94

media@orellfuessli.com Orell Füssli is a pioneer in the fields of security and education. With its expertise in security solutions for the state and citizens and as a leading Swiss player in the book retailing sector, Orell Füssli supports its clients with a unique and customised offering.



As a systems supplier of security technology and identification systems and a long-standing partner to governments, Orell Füssli sets technological standards in both analog and digital applications. In the area of security printing and serialisation, the company offers innovative printing processes, equipment and services for the production and effective protection of banknotes, value docu ments and identity documents.



With its subsidiary Procivis Orell Füssli addresses the growing market of digital identities which represents a new, complementary business area with significant international potential. Procivis is a leading technology provider for digital identities and credentials.



With its attractive large-format and specialist bookstores, Orell Füssli offers a true book shopping experience. In the book retailing segment, Orell Füssli AG holds a 50% stake in Orell Füssli Thalia AG, an omnichannel company that provides an extensive offering with branches located in the German-speaking part of Switzerland and various e-commerce services. Orell Füssli Thalia AG provides also logistics and other services for libraries and the corporate sector.



With its publishing houses, Orell Füssli focusses on learning and legal media as well as books for children.

Orell Füssli was established more than 500 years ago and generates revenue of some CHF 270 million, with about 700 employees and locations in five countries. Orell Füssli is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol OFN.

Additional features:

File: MM-OF Half-year 2026_EN

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