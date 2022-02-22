Organic Garage’s Publicly Traded Parent Company Announces It Has Changed Its Name to ORAGIN Foods Inc., and Plans for Expansion of Both Its Retail and Plant-based CPG Business Divisions

Oragin Foods Inc., (formerly Organic Garage Ltd.) (TSXV: OG) (OTCQX: OGGFF) (FRA: 9CW1) ("ORAGIN” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that it has changed the company name from Organic Garage Ltd. to ORAGIN Foods Inc. This comes following the successful growth of both its retailer Organic Garage, one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, and the Company’s newly acquired plant-based cheese company Future of Cheese, which successfully launched its first line of products in the last quarter of 2021 and has gained significant consumer interest and traction including its latest product, a plant-based ripened Brie, which was recently named "World’s most realistic vegan Brie!” – by US based VegNews.

"This is a very exciting time for our Company and our shareholders as we evolve into ORAGIN,” said Matt Lurie, President of ORAGIN. "Our vertically integrated ecosystem will allow us to develop, acquire and commercialize new and existing CPG brands, led by what we view as some of the brightest minds in the industry, and get those products directly into the hands of consumers through our own wholly owned retail locations, as well as through third party distributors and retailers globally.”

The Company plans to allocate resources, capital and additional expertise to rapidly growing the CPG side of the business with a significant focus on the US plant-based and retail market, under a newly formed CPG division which will be operated through a wholly owned subsidiary and will include the Company’s existing plant-based brand Future of Cheese. The Company also plans to continue the expansion of Organic Garage, the Company’s wholly owned retail subsidiary.

At the opening of the markets on February 24, 2022, the Company’s common shares will commence trading under the new name ORAGIN FOODS INC. The Company’s stock symbols "OG” and "OGGFF” will remain unchanged. The Company’s new CUSIP number will be 684022106 and its new ISIN number will be CA6840221064. Shareholders will not be required to exchange existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company’s new name. The name change does not affect the Company’s share structure or the rights of the Company’s shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

About Oragin Foods Inc.

Oragin Foods Inc. (TSXV: OG) (OTCQX: OGGFF) (FRA: 9CW1) is a Canadian multi-pronged food company, where new and innovative food and beverage brands are developed, acquired, grown and commercialized through a Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Division, the company also houses a Retail Division, which owns and operates one of Canada’s leading natural and organic food retailers, Organic Garage. For more information please visit the Oragin website at www.oragin.webflow.io.

About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese Inc is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world's best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada's top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of plant-based dairy alternatives! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com.

About Organic Garage

Organic Garage is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

