Organogenesis Shares Rise 7% After Positive Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) shares rose 6.48 percent, up $0.145 to $2.385 on Tuesday, after the company announced positive results from a randomized controlled trial evaluating PuraPly AM in non-healing diabetic foot ulcers.

The stock is currently trading at $2.385, above its previous close of $2.24, after opening at $2.49 on the Nasdaq. Shares traded in a range of $2.37 to $2.63 during the session, with volume surging to 12.63 million shares, far above the average daily volume of 669,888.

Organogenesis' 52-week range is $2.21 to $7.077. The company said the 170-patient multi-center trial achieved its primary endpoint, showing statistically significant wound closure at 12 weeks versus standard of care alone, with a p-value below 0.0477. Management said the results support broader clinical evidence for PuraPly AM and may strengthen future reimbursement and coverage discussions in diabetic wound care.