Organon Canada Gets Approval For NDUVRA 1% Non-Steroid Cream For Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - Organon Canada, a subsidiary and regional affiliate of Organon & Co. (OGN) announced on Monday the approval of NDUVRA or Tapinarof cream, 1%, a new steroid-free topical treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients of two years and older.

Earlier in 2025, Tapinarof cream had its initial approval in Canada for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults.

Atopic dermatitis or eczema is an inflammatory skin condition that can have a significant impact on sleep, mental health, and quality of life.

The global healthcare company said NDUVRA is a topical aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist formulated with tapinarof approved for atopic dermatitis.

Globally, atopic dermatitis is found to be affecting up to 20% of children and 3% of adults, with a higher prevalence among women. In Canada, this chronic skin condition affects approximately 15% of children and 4% of adults. Further, it is observed that women with these skin conditions carry a disproportionate psychosocial burden, often reporting greater levels of depression, anxiety, fatigue, loneliness and stigma.

Dominic Bégin, President and Managing Director, Organon Canada said, this skin condition can have a profound impact on patients and their families, from children living with the condition from an early age to women who may experience disease flares during the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopausexi.

The shares of Organon finished at $13.73, up 0.01 points or 0.07 percent on Friday's close on the NYSE.