Organon Shares Plunge 21% After Leadership Change And Sales Practice Audit

(RTTNews) - Organon & Co. (OGN) shares fell 21.34 percent to $7.20, down $1.95 on Monday, after announcing leadership changes and the findings of an internal investigation into improper wholesaler sales practices for its Nexplanon product. The company appointed Joseph Morrissey, Executive Vice President and Head of Manufacturing & Supply, as Interim CEO, while Board Chair Carrie S. Cox will serve as Executive Chair to assist him.

Organon traded between $6.80 and $7.64 after opening at $7.25, compared with a previous close of $9.16 on the New York Stock Exchange. Volume surged to 25.67 million shares, far exceeding the average of 4.03 million. The stock's 52-week range is $6.80 to $19.05.

The Board's Audit Committee found that U.S. wholesalers were asked to purchase more Nexplanon than needed during multiple quarters between 2022 and 2025, enabling Organon to meet revenue guidance.